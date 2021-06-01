Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Ex-City man misses out on final England squad for Euros

Mark Armstrong

Published: 5:23 PM June 1, 2021   
Former Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey has missed out on England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020. 

The 23-year-old was originally included in Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional party but has missed out on the final squad. 

Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins were also among the six names alongside Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Godfrey. Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood had earlier withdrawn himself from the squad due to injury. 

The Three Lions boss last week made the decision to name a provisional 33-man squad rather than his final 26-strong selection due to players' injury concerns and continental cup final commitments. 

Norwich City are set to benefit due to a clause in his £30m move to Everton last summer which stipulates a pay-out if Godfrey represents England in a competitive game. 

