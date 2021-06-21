Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Covid scare in the Scotland camp but City skipper given all-clear

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:51 AM June 21, 2021   
England's Raheem Sterling (left) and Scotland's Billy Gilmour battle for the ball during the UEFA Eu

Scotland's Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid. - Credit: PA

Covid 19 has threatened to derail Scotland's Euro2020 campaign again, with young midfielder Billy Gilmour testing positive for the virus. 

The Chelsea youngster impressed in their goalless draw with England at Wembley on his first international start after being included in Steve Clarke's squad for their first international tournament in 28 years. 

Gilmour started in midfield as Scotland kept Group D wide open heading into the final game, with second place still up for grabs. A win over Croatia and England being beaten by the Czech Republic could see them qualify, although there would need to be a three-goal swing in the goal difference. 

Jon Fleck's positive test for Covid 19 impacted City captain Grant Hanley, who missed their friendly against the Netherlands prior to the tournament as a precaution. After conversations with relevant public health bodies, it has been announced that nobody has been deemed a 'close contact' of Gilmour. 

Gilmour's coronavirus diagnosis doesn't have repercussions for any of his international colleagues ahead of their match on Tuesday at Hampden Park. 

City's skipper received plaudits, including from former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, for his performance at Wembley. Hanley was a key figure in helping his side nullify the threats of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden. 

