Canaries midfielder Gilmour up for award

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM April 1, 2022
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is on loan from Chelsea to Norwich City

Billy Gilmour - among the nominations for a major award in his native Scotland - Credit: PA

Billy Gilmour may divide opinion among Norwich City fans, but he is hugely popular in his native Scotland, where he has been nominated for a major award.

The 20-year-old midfielder - on loan at City from Chelsea - is among the contenders for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association top international player.

Gilmour is on a five-strong shortlist for the William Hill Men’s International Player of the Year award along with goalkeeper Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Lyndon Dykes and John McGinn.

Gilmour has been a consistently high performer for Scotland since winning the man of the match award on his first Scotland start, in last summer’s European Championship clash with England. He has played in all eight games of Scotland’s unbeaten run despite not always being a regular starter for the Canaries.


