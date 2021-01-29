Birmingham drop interest in Drmic after enquiry

Video

January 29, 2021

Birmingham City did make an approach to sign out-of-favour Norwich City striker Josip Drmic but will press ahead with other options after dropping their interest in the Swiss international.

The striker has been occupying the shadows at Carrow Road after being informed he was surplus to requirements following the Canaries' relegation from the Premier League.

Sky Sports did claim that City's Championship rivals had submitted a loan offer for the striker. The Blues’ offer apparently included an obligation to buy the 28-year-old Switzerland international in the summer.

Those reports are believed to be wide of the mark, with the Blues' only making a brief enquiry as they continued their search for a striker.

Aberdeen boss Derek MacInnes has confirmed that Aberdeen are in negotiations with Birmingham over the sale of striker Sam Cosgrove for a reported fee of £2million, their preferred option after dropping interest in Drmic.

The Scottish Sun are claiming that talks that escalated quickly over the last 24 hours but Cosgrove is training with his current club ahead of their game against Livingston tomorrow.

Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove is a target for Birmingham City. - Credit: PA

Drmic has expressed his desire to move on and City would be happy to let him go this month providing the fee was right. Speaking to BILD earlier this month, he said:

"Neither coach Daniel Farke nor sports director Stuart Webber gave me a real reason. In the summer I was only told that I could no longer play and train with the first team because they no longer plan with me.

"I was forbidden from contacting professional colleagues, I even had to change in a separate cabin for the players who had been sorted out. I often sat there all alone.

"Still, I didn't let myself down, saw the training and games with the U23 as an opportunity to recommend myself. But in September I was banned from playing for the second team. It was said: "You shouldn't take your place away from a boy".

"I'm realistic and I say very clearly: No matter whether it's Germany, England, Italy, I just want to get back on the pitch, want to measure myself against others again."