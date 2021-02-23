Birmingham City v Norwich City: everything you need to know

Published: 12:00 PM February 23, 2021

The Norwich players celebrate after Mario Vrancic, second from left, scored the crucial late goal against Birmingham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City head to St Andrew’s for the second time within the space of a week on Tuesday night (7pm ko) – this time to take on landlords, Birmingham City.

The Canaries will be hoping for a similar result after defeating Coventry last Wednesday thanks to goals from Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia. If Norwich can win then they would go 10 points clear at the top of the table before Brentford, Swansea and Watford all play on Wednesday evening.

Team news

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is likely to keep faith with the side that beat Rotherham 1-0 on Saturday. This means that Christoph Zimmermann will once again deputise at the heart of City’s defence with Ben Gibson sidelined with a back problem. The Burnley loanee is likely to be back in contention for Sunday’s trip to Wycombe.

Marco Stiepermann will continue his comeback with an outing for the Under-23s on Friday.

Farke on Birmingham...

“We need the same level of performance (as against Coventry), that’s definitely for sure, but also in a different way because Birmingham in terms of their approach and also their style of play is really different in comparison to Coventry.

“Birmingham is a big club with an unbelievably experienced coach on this level, many experienced players. At the moment they are also fighting a bit against relegation.

“But I’m sure with this quality of players and this experienced coach - I value Aitor Karanka a lot - that they will finish in mid-table, I am quite sure about this.”

Birmingham midfielder Rekeem Harper on facing Norwich...

“Norwich are top at the moment but we are confident too after winning a game. I see a football match as 11 players versus 11 players, whoever wants it more can win the game. Forget about the reputation of a club, you have just got to go out and win your individual battles, do what we do best and hope we get the three points.”

Last time they met

Mario Vrancic scored an 87th minute winner after a stubborn rearguard action by the visitors. Brum midfielder Adam Clayton was sent off in the 86th minute and shortly after the Bosnian midfielder fired home for a deserved victory.

Referee

Oliver Langford took charge of City’s game against Birmingham City at Carrow Road in October. The last time he officiated a City game, they were held to a 1-1 draw against QPR.

How can I watch?

The match is free to watch for Norwich City season ticket holders on iFollow. Non season ticket holders can purchase a match pass for £10.

The game will also be shown on Sky Sports Red Button and you can keep up with all the action live on the pinkun.com match blog.

Prediction

Birmingham City 0 Norwich City 2