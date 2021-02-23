MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries searching for second St Andrew's win in a week

Live

Published: 5:45 PM February 23, 2021

Norwich City return to the Midlands this evening hoping to record their second victory at St Andrew's in a week against struggling Birmingham - and you can follow all the action, analysis and reaction from our Canaries correspondents through our matchday blog.

Daniel Farke's side beat tenants Coventry 2-0 last Wednesday, with Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki netting to help City cement their place at the top of the Championship. Despite a heavy pitch, Norwich were still able to produce their free-flowing football against Mark Robins' men.

It is the first time since the 2002/03 season that the Canaries have faced two different sides at the same ground in the league, when they visited Selhurst Park twice to play Crystal Palace and Wimbledon.

With their promotion rivals all playing on Wednesday, Norwich have an opportunity to move 10 points clear at the summit of the table providing they can record their fourth successive victory against Birmingham.

The pressure on Blues boss Aitor Karanka was eased after a crucial 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. That moved them out of the relegation zone and the Spaniard will be hoping his side can follow it up with another victory over Norwich.

Mario Vrancic's late strike at Carrow Road ensured Farke's side recorded all three points back in October. The Canaries' boss revealed after the game that Karanka had apologised for the overly defensive approach his side adopted on the night.

- You can follow all the action with Connor Southwell via our live blog above, starting with the team news at 6pm.