City set for crisis meetings over BK8 fallout

Published: 11:09 AM June 8, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM June 8, 2021

Behind the scenes from the BK8 main sponsorship announcement at Norwich City, Carrow Road. - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norwich City are set for a day of crisis meetings to discuss the fallout from their sponsorship deal with Asian online betting company BK8.

The club have been criticised after supporters uncovered numerous posts containing scantily clad women being sexualised on the company's social media pages.

Despite BK8 issuing a statement via the club last night which read: "We have immediately removed all marketing material of this nature", similar content has been uncovered on their YouTube and TikTok accounts as early as Tuesday morning.

A YouTube video published to advertise Euro 2020 containing sexualised women was posted as recently as this morning, before being swiftly removed. However, videos titled 'Sexy Gaming' are still visible on their account.

It's understood City's commercial department and senior figures on the business side of the club will meet today to discuss their options and are working to find a solution.

More questions will inevitably be asked of the club in the hours and days to come. On Monday evening, the Canaries Trust released a statement that described the deal as 'unacceptable' and committed to 'working robustly to address this serious error' that impacts the club.

Speaking yesterday, a club's spokesman said: "Norwich City are aware of a series of marketing posts across the social media accounts of our new principal partners, BK8.



"The club worked swiftly with BK8 to remove the posts following the announcement of the new partnership. These posts and marketing do not align with the wider Norwich City vision and values and we will be reviewing our due diligence process going forward."