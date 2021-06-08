Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

City set for crisis meetings over BK8 fallout

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:09 AM June 8, 2021    Updated: 11:15 AM June 8, 2021
Behind the scenes from the BK8 main sponsorship announcement at Norwich City, Carrow Road.

Behind the scenes from the BK8 main sponsorship announcement at Norwich City, Carrow Road. - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norwich City are set for a day of crisis meetings to discuss the fallout from their sponsorship deal with Asian online betting company BK8. 

The club have been criticised after supporters uncovered numerous posts containing scantily clad women being sexualised on the company's social media pages. 

Despite BK8 issuing a statement via the club last night which read: "We have immediately removed all marketing material of this nature", similar content has been uncovered on their YouTube and TikTok accounts as early as Tuesday morning. 

A YouTube video published to advertise Euro 2020 containing sexualised women was posted as recently as this morning, before being swiftly removed. However, videos titled 'Sexy Gaming' are still visible on their account. 

It's understood City's commercial department and senior figures on the business side of the club will meet today to discuss their options and are working to find a solution. 

More questions will inevitably be asked of the club in the hours and days to come. On Monday evening, the Canaries Trust released a statement that described the deal as 'unacceptable' and committed to 'working robustly to address this serious error' that impacts the club.

Speaking yesterday, a club's spokesman said: "Norwich City are aware of a series of marketing posts across the social media accounts of our new principal partners, BK8.

"The club worked swiftly with BK8 to remove the posts following the announcement of the new partnership. These posts and marketing do not align with the wider Norwich City vision and values and we will be reviewing our due diligence process going forward."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City asked BK8 to remove posts as fans question new sponsor
  2. 2 'A PR disaster'-Canaries fans blast new sponsor's social media content
  3. 3 Norwich City debate: New heroes needed as Emi heads for the exit
  1. 4 How do City fill their Buendia-shaped hole?
  2. 5 City announce betting firm BK8 as new shirt sponsor
  3. 6 City confirm club-record Buendia deal agreed with Villa
  4. 7 Connor Southwell: BK8 saga shows the murky water of football sponsors
  5. 8 'As if Mondays weren't bad enough' - City fans saddened by Buendia news
  6. 9 Connor Southwell: What Buendia exit means for City this summer
  7. 10 City set for crisis meetings over BK8 fallout
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liverpool's Neco Williams (left) and Ajax’s David Neres battle for the ball during the UEFA Champion

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Interest in Liverpool right-back

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingha

Canaries announce early end of deal with shirt sponsor

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Kilmarnock's Kyle Lafferty heads wide during the Scottish Premiership Play-Off Final, second leg mat

Video

Ex-City striker wanted wages 'four times higher' to remain at Kilmarnock

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

Emi Buendia: City's biggest ever transfer deal

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus