Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Watch extended highlights of Norwich City's victory at Ewood Park

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 10:49 AM December 13, 2020   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates his sides 1st goal scored by Teemu Pukki of Norwich during th

Emi Buendia of Norwich celebrates his side's first goal, scored by Teemu Pukki, during the Sky Bet Championship match at Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Winning 2-1 at Blackburn maintained Norwich City's three-point lead at the top of the Championship and now you can watch extended highlights of the victory - as star striker Teemu Pukki enjoyed a memorable day.

It was a third consecutive 2-1 victory for Daniel Farke's league leaders, with Pukki scoring both goals either side of a Harvey Elliott equaliser, to take his Canaries goal tally to 50 during his 100th appearance.

With promotion rivals Bournemouth, Swansea, Watford, Reading and Brentford all winning as well, the three points at Ewood Park were particularly important.

Next up for City is a trip to Reading on Wednesday evening as they try to maintain the fine form which has seen them beaten just once in the last 14 games despite an injury crisis.

The injury situation is finally starting to ease, thankfully, with Todd Cantwell, Kenny McLean, Jordan Hugill and Kieran Dowell all back in contention this week - and with Tim Krul and Lukas Rupp hoping to return next week.

- You can watch highlights from the game above, as well as our post-match interview with Daniel Farke and Connor Southwell's verdict

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries face Reading hoping to create distance from chasing pack
  2. 2 Reading v Norwich City: everything you need to know
  3. 3 City striker undergoes second kidney transplant
  1. 4 Royal appointment for trusty McGovern
  2. 5 PRESSER LIVE: Reading v Norwich City - No Krul, no Rupp
  3. 6 Not perfect but good enough for Farke
  4. 7 Reading chief hails 'fantastic' Canaries
  5. 8 STARTING XIs: City make two changes for Reading clash
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries striker wanted by Championship rivals
  7. 10 Buendia back in top gear for Farke

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Canaries debate: Incomings and outgoings - what will Norwich City do in...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

King's Lynn Town FC

Sky's the limit for Norwich City youngster

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus