Watch extended highlights of Norwich City's victory at Ewood Park
Winning 2-1 at Blackburn maintained Norwich City's three-point lead at the top of the Championship and now you can watch extended highlights of the victory - as star striker Teemu Pukki enjoyed a memorable day.
It was a third consecutive 2-1 victory for Daniel Farke's league leaders, with Pukki scoring both goals either side of a Harvey Elliott equaliser, to take his Canaries goal tally to 50 during his 100th appearance.
With promotion rivals Bournemouth, Swansea, Watford, Reading and Brentford all winning as well, the three points at Ewood Park were particularly important.
Next up for City is a trip to Reading on Wednesday evening as they try to maintain the fine form which has seen them beaten just once in the last 14 games despite an injury crisis.
The injury situation is finally starting to ease, thankfully, with Todd Cantwell, Kenny McLean, Jordan Hugill and Kieran Dowell all back in contention this week - and with Tim Krul and Lukas Rupp hoping to return next week.
- You can watch highlights from the game above, as well as our post-match interview with Daniel Farke and Connor Southwell's verdict
