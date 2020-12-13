Published: 11:42 AM December 13, 2020 Updated: 12:08 PM December 13, 2020

Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott, left, equalised for Blackburn but Norwich City went on to claim all three points at Ewood Park - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tony Mowbray felt his Blackburn players gave a 'good account' of themselves against Championship leaders Norwich City and felt his team were unfortunate to be on the losing side.

Rovers were the first team this season to dominate possession against the Canaries, enjoying 56 per cent of the ball, and firing 20 shots at goal as they tried to attack Daniel Farke's side.

The class of Teemu Pukki proved the difference for the visitors though, with the Finland striker reclaiming the lead within six minutes of Harvey Elliott equalising in the 59th minute when he cleverly flicked an Emi Buendia shot goalwards.

“It feels harsh, we’ve got a disappointed dressing room in there right now," said the former Ipswich defender.

“The players put a lot of effort into that, we got right on the front foot, particularly in the second half, and created some good chances.

“I think once we’d scored the equaliser that there was only one team who were going to go on and win it.

“But out of nothing, an isolated incident really, they have a shot that deflects and goes in."

Rovers were the division's top scorers going into the weekend and five points adrift of the play-off places but were usurped as top scorers as Bournemouth thrashed Huddersfield 5-0.

The hosts responded to Norwich reclaiming the lead with a triple substitution, changing their entire midfield, but the Canaries managed to assume control during the final 20 minutes and saw substitutes Todd Cantwell and Marco Stiepermann both go close to making it 3-1 with late chances.

Defeat to Norwich saw Mowbray's team slip to 12th but the former West Brom and Middlesbrough boss felt his players could be proud of their efforts against one of the teams relegated from the Premier League last season.

“It’s a frustrating day for us against the team at the top of the table, but we didn’t feel that far away from them," he continued, speaking to Rovers' official website.

“We gave a good account of ourselves, but isolated moments, individuals making poor decisions at times, that was our downfall.

“But I really can’t question their desire, their effort and their commitment to try and win a football match."