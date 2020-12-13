David Freezer: Player ratings after City's 2-1 win at Blackburn

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM December 13, 2020

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Our chief Norwich City reporter David Freezer has posted his player ratings following a third win on the spin for Championship leaders Norwich City, winning 2-1 at Blackburn.

- Michael McGovern

Excellent early stop to deny a Sam Gallagher header and so nearly prevented Harvey Elliott's equaliser, with a few other decent saves in the mix. Distribution still occasionally shaky but growing in confidence as his rhythm returns. 7

- Max Aarons

Very nearly managed to hook Elliott's equaliser off the line and good support for Josh Martin and Emi Buendia in attack but mostly needed to battle defensively. 6

- Christoph Zimmermann

Looked more comfortable than midweek but still searching for his rhythm. Plenty of scrappy defensive demands and some good headers clear. 7

- Grant Hanley

Beaten too easily by Elliott ahead of the goal after being left exposed but repelled plenty of Rovers attacks during a busy shift. 7

- Jacob Sorensen

Culpable in the build-up to the equaliser but an important header clear after McGovern's early save and close to a second goal in two games after Pukki had hit the bar, with a well-struck effort saved by the legs of Thomas Kaminski. 6

- Oliver Skipp

Goal disallowed for offside, correctly. Good quality on the ball and one well-timed tackle in the box during the first half. 7

- Alex Tettey

An assist as he became just the 40th players to make 250 appearances for the Canaries, showing good control to keep an attack alive before Pukki took over to score the opener. Plenty of hard graft. 7

- Emi Buendia (replaced by Stiepermann, 90+3)

Fine work led to Pukki hitting the bar before the striker salvaged his wayward shot to flick into the net for the winner. Probed and wandered to keep the Blackburn defence honest. 7

- Mario Vrancic (replaced by Kenny McLean, 66)

Some classy moments but ran out of steam after the break, with Rovers taking control of proceedings and City needing fresh legs. 6

- Josh Martin (replaced by Cantwell, 66)

Fits into Daniel Farke's playing style nicely and developing well, just lacked the confidence with his final ball at times, wasting a couple of good sights of goal. Picked out Buendia ahead of the winner. 7

- Teemu Pukki (replaced by Hugill, 89)

Worked so hard for his team and was a constant thorn in the side of the Rovers defence. Class finish for his first, clever adjustment to divert Buendia's shot for the winner and in between was denied by the crossbar. A display deserving of a hat-trick on a memorable day as he scored his 50th City goal during his 100th appearance in Norwich colours. 9

City substiutes

- Todd Cantwell (replaced Martin, 66)

Helped reclaim control of possession and offered good energy, snatched at a shooting opportunity which he could have left to Pukki. 6

- Kenny McLean (replaced Vrancic, 66)

Nothing particularly glamorous but certainly helped City regain control of the game and battled well in midfield. 7

- Jordan Hugill (replaced Pukki, 89)

Helped see out the game, creating a big opportunity for Stiepermann. n/a

- Marco Stiepermann (replaced Buendia, 90+3)

Wasted a great chance to make it 3-1 after good work from Hugill. n/a