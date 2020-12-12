Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City - all you need to know

Opinion

Mario Vrancic's spectacular strike against Blackburn sealed promotion for the Canaries in 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will be looking to maintain top spot in the Championship as they head to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. We run down all the key points you need to know ahead of the game.





Injury news

Todd Cantwell comes on during the midweek win over Nottingham Forest - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have no new injury worries – which makes a change. However, it mustn’t be forgotten that Daniel Farke is still without more players than you can shake a stick at. Todd Cantwell, Kenny McLean, Jordan Hugill and Kieran Dowell are all in contention though

Blackburn likewise have no new injury issues, but they will be without former Canaries favourite Elliott Bennet (ankle), Ben Brereton (knee), Bradley Dack (knee) and Lewis Travis (knee). Tom Trybull, on loan from City, won’t feature either.





Daniel Farke on Blackburn

“Blackburn have top quality up front and play on the offense,” Farke added. “Mowbray is doing a fantastic job and they're competitors for the top six with the squad to achieve it.

“We have to make sure our defending is spot on and we play with compactness while bringing our game onto the pitch with lots of possession.”

Tony Mowbray on City

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We don’t want to lose any game, the next one is Norwich City, the league leaders at home, so we know their quality. It’s one we’re looking forward to and one we feel we can win, as we do with every game. We now have two home games and we’ll be looking to try and pick some points up. They have a special striker, (Teemu) Pukki is someone who when I watch Norwich his game understanding of his runs is fantastic, and that will be a big test.”

Talking point?

Norwich City loanee Tom Trybull has to sit out the game at Ewood Park - Credit: PA

Blackburn have plenty of Norwich connections – Bradley Johnson, Elliott Bennet, Daniel Ayala and loan player Tom Trybull. Johnson was a big favourite during four seasons at Carrow Road. Here’s what he had to say: “I seem to score against my former clubs and scored against Norwich when I was at Derby. I of course scored twice for us against Derby earlier in the season as well.

“So hopefully I can keep the record going when it comes to scoring against my old clubs.”





Last time the teams met?

The class of 2019 - promotion was sealed after a win over Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City won 1-0 at Ewood Park on their last visit, in December 2018, thanks to Teemu Pukki’s goal, but the more significant game was the return fixture the following April when City won 2-1 to guarantee promotion to the top flight, Mario Vrancic’s goal proving to be the match winner.





Referee

Dean Whitestone: The Northamptonshire official’s ninth Championship game of the season – has shown 14 yellow cards, but no reds.





Can I watch the game?

The match is not available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow but a match pass can be purchased for £10.





Prediction

Had a tricky home run but no unbeaten in four at Ewood Park. City are making a habit of winning – consistency rules, so 2-1 to the visitors.























