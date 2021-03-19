Injury boost for Blackburn - but no Tom Trybull

Published: 1:02 PM March 19, 2021

Blackburn Rovers complete a tough run of fixtures with the most difficult one of all when they head to Carrow Road.

Tony Mowbray's team have won just five points from their last 11 games in a run which included Brentford, Swansea, Watford and Reading.

"That’ll be a real test for us," said the Rovers boss. "“We haven’t lost a game by more than one goal for a long, long time, it’ll be really interesting to go there and see how we get on against the best team in the division.

“Hopefully the team are looking forward to it, I am.”

Tom Trybull, on loan from Norwich, is ineligible, but leading scorer Adam Armstrong looks set to feature after a "gamble" saw him come through 70 minutes of the 0-0 draw against Bristol City in midweek.

Armstrong had missed three matches with a hamstring injury and looked set to be given the international break to recover.

Mowbray said: “Ultimately, I was a player and you know your body better than anyone else, you know when you feel ready and Adam felt ready and wanted to play.

“Together, we took that decision, and said he’d get maximum 70 minutes and he came through it fine. He told me he felt leggy by then, so that wasn’t even a decision. It was a gamble to even play him, but it became a case of how to react to his fatigued body.”

Former Canaries midfielder Bradley Johnson also clocked up 70 minutes in his first start since sustaining a hamstring injury in January.

Lewis Holtby started his first game since Boxing Day and came through the full 90 minutes.

“I thought there would have been a goal in Lewis given the way he was playing, even though I was thinking about bringing him off given he’d only just returned from an injury,” Mowbray said.

“Although we made six changes to the starting XI, I thought the team began to look a bit leggy after an hour, which is what can happen when you bring in players who haven’t played in a while.

“I thought the team performed alright.”







