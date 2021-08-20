Bond backing Canaries and City to achieve top-flight targets

Interview

Published: 6:00 AM August 20, 2021

Kevin Bond was named Player of the Season at Norwich City in 1980 - Credit: Archant Library

Kevin Bond is tipping both of his former clubs to achieve their objectives this season, as Norwich City prepare for the daunting trip to Manchester City.

The former Canaries defender, the club’s Player of the Season in 1980, will be among those hoping for a draw at the Etihad tomorrow and is backing Norwich to achieve Premier League survival.

“I’m sure Daniel Farke will have learned and will be better equipped this time around than he was two seasons ago after promotion,” said Bond, whose coaching career includes a great deal of top-flight experience, including as assistant to Harry Redknapp at clubs including Tottenham, Southampton and Portsmouth.

“They’ve done well, they’ve still got Pukki and Cantwell, so they are big players, fantastic players for the club at this moment in time.

“Their beliefs are not going to change whatsoever, they’re still going to play the way they play, but I think they’ll find a way of being slightly more resilient and not conceding as many goals as they did.

“There’s no doubt about it that it will be difficult for them, because it just is, but I think they’re going to make a much better fist of it this time than they did last time.

“My money is on them staying up, I don’t think they will go back down.

“They played Liverpool (losing 3-0) and the first half I thought they did well but those games are always going to be difficult. I think they’ll have enough to stay up.”

Manchester City is very different from the club that Bond played for in the 1980s, under his father, legendary former Canaries manager John Bond.

The former Bournemouth and Southend boss still has a strong affection for the super-rich Citizens though and expects another title triumph this season, albeit with the reigning champions set to face stiffer opposition.

"I do enjoy watching Manchester City and I think Pep Guardiola is currently the best out there,” he continued.

“I probably think that they will do it again this season, although Manchester United and certainly Chelsea are going to be an awful lot nearer than they were last season. It’s going to be a lot more difficult.

“But over the course of the season they’ll come good and whoever manages to finish above them will end up winning the league – but my money would still be on them.”

Kevin Bond, right, pictured in 2017 during his time as assistant to Harry Redknapp at Birmingham City - Credit: PA

Much of the attention ahead of the game is on whether the reported £125million pursuit of Spurs and England star Harry Kane will prove successful.

Bond continued: “I think Kane would be a great signing for them, I think it’s an awful lot of money, but they do need a centre-forward.

“The obvious one is Harry Kane but if it’s not to be him then I think they do need to get one from somewhere. They lost Aguero and haven’t got a recognised number nine up there at the moment.

“That will be the big thing, if they don’t replace him then they’ll be in great danger of tripping up this season, even though they’ve spent a great deal of money on Grealish.

“They need that focal point, so I’m sure probably Kane is the man but there will be somebody knocking around in Europe who would fit the bill for them.”

