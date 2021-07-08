Published: 12:15 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 12:25 PM July 8, 2021

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has admitted there is uncertainty about Philip Billing's future, amid interest from Norwich City, but says the midfielder is a 'fantastic player' that he has always admired.

The former England midfielder gave his first media interviews this week after swapping Fulham for the south coast following the Cottagers' relegation from the Premier League, joining a Championship rival.

He inherits a Bournemouth squad from Jonathan Woodgate which failed in the play-offs and has in-demand players with high value, including Billing, Holland international Arnaut Danjuma and Wales forward David Brooks.

It's understood that Norwich would be keen to add Billing to their Premier League squad if the Cherries' decide to cash in, a player that sporting director Stuart Webber previously worked with at Huddersfield.

The Dane scored eight goals in 34 Championship games last season and it's believed the one-cap international would be interested in leaving this summer if top-flight options emerged.

Parker was giving little away, as he starts shaping his squad during pre-season, with The Sun recently suggesting a value of around £10million being likely as Bournemouth adjust financially after failing to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“I think it’s a conversation to be had," Parker said of Billing's situation, speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

“Look, I have been nothing but impressed with Phil – a player I have admired for some time when he was at Huddersfield.

“A fantastic player really. One that I love the thought of working with and feel there is still loads of improvement to come from him.

“But I get as well, he’s got big quality really – so I think we will have to see how that one pans out.

“While Phil has been first-class since I have come in here in this short space of time. He’s given me no inkling that that changes.

“But I think we all understand the situation we are in and understand the quality of player that we have on our hands here.

“When you have someone of that quality, of that ilk, you are always vulnerable to a bigger club coming.”

Billing is under contract at Bournemouth until 2024 having been signed in the summer of 2019 following Huddersfield's relegation from the top flight, reportedly for around £15m.