Cherries lose more ground on Canaries in promotion race

Published: 9:41 PM January 19, 2021

Bournemouth lost further ground on Norwich City in the Championship promotion race after losing 1-0 at Derby County.

The Cherries have won just one of their last six league games and are now fifth, eight points behind leaders City, who play Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Swansea are second, four points back, although their game at Blackburn Rovers was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Watford are third after a 1-0 home win over Barnsley – who host the Canaries in the FA Cup on Saturday – while Reading are fourth after a 3-0 home win over Coventry City.

In the other Championship game, Rotherham drew 3-3 with Stoke City while Reading beat Coventry 3-0.

Derby’s win was their first under new boss Wayne Rooney and came courtesy of a first-half goal by Krystian Bielik.

Disappointed Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall said: "I felt we weren't at our best in the first half.

"It's been a disappointing week to say the least, with just one point from nine, but it's about how we bounce back now."