Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Cherries lose more ground on Canaries in promotion race

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:41 PM January 19, 2021   
Derby County's Krystian Bielik (centre right)scores his side's first goal of the game during the Sky

Derby County's Krystian Bielik (centre right)scores for the Rams - Credit: PA

Bournemouth lost further ground on Norwich City in the Championship promotion race after losing 1-0 at Derby County. 

The Cherries have won just one of their last six league games and are now fifth, eight points behind leaders City, who play Bristol City on Wednesday night. 

Swansea are second, four points back, although their game at Blackburn Rovers was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. 

Watford are third after a 1-0 home win over Barnsley – who host the Canaries in the FA Cup on Saturday – while Reading are fourth after a 3-0 home win over Coventry City. 

In the other Championship game, Rotherham drew 3-3 with Stoke City while Reading beat Coventry 3-0. 

Derby’s win was their first under new boss Wayne Rooney and came courtesy of a first-half goal by Krystian Bielik. 

Disappointed Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall said: "I felt we weren't at our best in the first half. 

Most Read

  1. 1 PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Bristol City - Pukki still out, Krul set to return
  2. 2 City confirm Dimitris Giannoulis deal
  3. 3 PROFILE: Raw determination and loan education helped City's incoming left-back emerge at PAOK
  1. 4 Buendia to Arsenal. Forget it, says City boss Farke
  2. 5 City legend details Webber conversation before sporting director appointment
  3. 6 Spurs loanee Skipp is a centre-back's dream, according to City skipper
  4. 7 Bullish Robins' boss pledges to mix it with Canaries
  5. 8 Matt Howman: Do you want Norwich City to be in the Premier League
  6. 9 City keeper issues injury update
  7. 10 'He has all the attributes" - Former coach backs Giannoulis to succeed at City

"It's been a disappointing week to say the least, with just one point from nine, but it's about how we bounce back now." 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

City Q&A recap: What does Giannoulis move mean for Xavi?

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Video

City's Giannoulis move enters the end game

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Six things you might have missed after City's victory in Cardiff

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Canaries captain hails 'outstanding' display from Hugill

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus