Published: 9:52 AM April 14, 2021 Updated: 10:24 AM April 14, 2021

AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield - Credit: PA

Bournemouth are hoping they can 'stop the party' when they get to Carrow Road on Saturday evening, following a fifth consecutive win ahead of their clash with Championship leaders Norwich City.

The Cherries have surged back into the play-off mix under Jonathan Woodgate, following a 4-1 home win over Coventry on Saturday with a 2-1 win at Huddersfield last night.

That leaves them fifth and with a five-point cushion to Reading in seventh ahead of a game in Norfolk on Saturday (8pm) when the Canaries know extending their unbeaten run to 14 matches will all but seal promotion - with a win definitely confirming their Premier League return.

"We have momentum now," said Bournemouth boss Woodgate. "It's a big game for Norwich because if they win, they go up, but we don't want to go there and be nicey-nice.

"We want to stop the party and that is what we aim to do."

The south coast side's five-game winning streak makes it nine wins from 14 games since former Middlesbrough boss Woodgate stepped up in early February following the sacking of Jason Tindall.

"Brentford can be caught and Swansea can be caught," the former Real Madrid and England defender added, speaking to The Sun.

"We're aiming to win as many games as we can to finish as high as possible."

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Swansea reclaimed third with a 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, closing the gap to second-placed Watford to seven points but still 15 adrift of Norwich with 15 points to play for.

Brentford are two points behind the Swans with a game in hand, at home to Rotherham later this month, but at 17 points behind Norwich are also incredibly unlikely to have any chance of catching the Canaries.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper is relieved to see a play-off place almost secure though, bouncing back from a four-game losing streak with back-to-back victories.

"There's no doubt after that tough run that we were having, we needed to stop it and get back to being us in both performances and results, and I really think we have done that in the last two games," he told Wales Online.

"The challenge for the boys, and it started on Sunday morning when I spoke to the group collectively, was to say well done for Millwall but it's an even bigger well done if you do it as Sheffield Wednesday.

"That's a real sign of the mentality I want."