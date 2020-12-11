Former Canaries favourite Johnson is gunning for his old team

Published: 4:04 PM December 11, 2020

Bradley Johnson is looking to put one over another former club when Norwich head to Ewood Park on Saturday.

Johnson spent four years at Carrow Road before a surprise departure to Derby County in September 2015, having helped City to promotion via a Wembley play-off final.

“I’m looking forward to it, although it’s just disappointing that the fans won’t be there as I have some great memories from my time at Norwich," he told Rovers’ official web site.

“But, as I’ve said before, I’m a Rovers player and my aim is to get the three points no matter who comes to Ewood Park.

“I seem to score against my former clubs and scored against Norwich when I was at Derby. I of course scored twice for us against Derby earlier in the season as well.

“So hopefully I can keep the record going when it comes to scoring against my old clubs.”

Johnson, 33, says Rovers have to move on from midweek disappointment of losing at Bristol City, which ended a seven-game unbeaten run.

“The focus is about putting Wednesday’s disappointment behind us and to go into this weekend's game to get the three points this time around," he said.

“You can’t dwell on results, you can’t feel sorry for yourself, you’ve got to pick your head up and go again, especially with how this league works.

“I felt we deserved at least a draw on Wednesday, but this league is unforgiving.

“We’ll play worse this season and win games, and I feel we’ve already done that this term when you look at the displays against Millwall and Barnsley recently."

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has Darragh Lenihan available after his suspension in midweek, with Daniel Ayala and Derrick Williams likely to battle it out to partner hi in the back line.

“He’s captain, he’s the leader of the team and is a big voice in our dressing room," Mowbray said.

“It’s important that you have your best players available and Lenihan’s a big player for us.

“I don’t think we’ll have any others available, but there are one or two that are getting back on the road and training with us today."