Is Brandon Williams the hardman Norwich City desperately need?

Published: 2:15 PM August 23, 2021

Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams is the man Norwich City have decided to fill their second Premier League loan spot with.

The Canaries have been looking to strengthen the full back areas to offer competition to Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis.

Once it became clear that Oliver Skipp was going to play a central role in Tottenham’s campaign, City focused their attention on Williams, who has come through the ranks at Old Trafford and can play on either flank.

What do we know about the 20-year-old...

Loves being a full-back...

You may also want to watch:

Jamie Carragher once joked that ‘no-one says they want to be a Gary Neville when they grow up’... but Williams appears pretty comfortable with the idea.

The modern full back perception has changed and Williams’ quote alongside his profile on the official Manchester United website is likely to be music to Daniel Farke’s ears.

“I think the modern full back is an attacker as well. I like attacking. I like defending. I like to get up and down.”

Enough said.

How did he start at United?

Born and raised in Harpurhey, Manchester, Williams wasn’t into football initially but his cousin persuaded him to give it a try at six years old and then the dad of a friend needed an extra player to play for a local team. Williams was drafted in and after scoring a hat-trick the manager said to Williams’ dad ‘where have you been hiding him?’

United swooped for Williams, aged seven, to take him into their academy after impressing for Bury Amateurs despite interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Brandon Williams will have his eyes on one of the full-back slots at City. - Credit: PA

The story so far?

Williams has made 50 appearances for the first team at Old Trafford, scoring one goal.

He initially signed his first professional contract in 2018 after impressing for the Under-18s. He was first drafted into the senior squad for United’s Champions League win at Paris St Germain in 2019 but didn’t make the bench for the game.

Williams’ power and passion continued to impress the United management and he was given his debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale in September 2019.

He scored his first goal in a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United in November 2019.

Why’s he looking to head out on loan?

This time last year the left back spot was very much up for grabs at Old Trafford with Alex Telles being brought in to challenge Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams. However, Shaw has well and truly made the left-back spot his own whilst on the other side Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diego Dalot are ahead of Williams. With game time likely to be at a premium United are keen for Williams to head out on loan in a Premier League first team environment.

Dressing room ‘bantz’

Ashley Young played a prank on Williams when he first got into the first team at Manchester United. Young got one of the kitmen to get Williams’ keys and move his car into the manager’s car parking space. However, Williams managed to get his keys back in time and move it back before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could give the youngster a rocket. Williams would get his revenge though, later taking Young’s position at full-back.

Hardman?

Williams has something of a hard-man persona and his competitive streak is something that has impressed his Manchester United team-mates. Solskjaer has been keen to harness that natural fire within but earlier in his career he was warned to cool it by United’s coaches after getting sent off in a pre-season friendly for head-butting Accrington Stanley’s Sean McConville.

Packing a punch

Williams comes from a sporting family and his cousin is current Commonwealth Super Featherweight champion Zelfra Barrett, who boasts a record of 16 wins and one defeat. In February, Barrett secured a career best win against former world champion Kiko Martinez at Wembley arena.

Brandon Williams holds off Adam Idah during Manchester United FA Cup quarter-final victory in 2020. - Credit: PA

Big brother...

Williams admitted he will be forever grateful for the roles played by both Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard for how they helped integrate him into the first team environment at Old Trafford. The pair took Williams under their wing to make sure his transition from the academy to the seniors was seamless.

High praise...

United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville once praised (sort of) Williams when he burst on the scene by saying: “He has that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponent’s nose to win the match.”

Did you know...

Williams’ mum, Lisa, runs a café at Harpurhey Market called The Snack Attack. Apparently Williams still goes back there to enjoy sausage and egg on toast...