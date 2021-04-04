Bees boss in defiant mood as two of City's rivals slip up

Published: 12:00 PM April 4, 2021

Thomas Frank is refusing to write off Brentford's chances of automatic promotion after they dropped valuable points in a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

The Bees secured a share of the spoils after Mads Bech Sorensen cancelled out Lewis O’Brien’s early first-half strike for the hosts - who, having done Norwich City a favour of sorts, now head to Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

But, when 28-goal striker Ivan Toney went on to rattle an upright, it meant the difference between Brentford moving to within seven points of second-placed Watford - who are six behind the Canaries - instead of nine.

“We need to keep clear heads and keep believing because there’s everything to play for," said Frank. "Watford will be saying nothing is over yet and that’s right because this is the Championship.

“It always feels disappointing not to get three points, but you have to handle those frustrations and move on again. It was not a top performance but one of those you will see a lot of times in a season where we performed a bit better than average and with the opportunities we had I think we did more than enough to score two goals, but we didn’t and that happens.

“We have also conceded too many odd goals this season, compared to last, not the perfect ones where you hold your hands up and say fair play. It came down to one ball in behind and miscommunication and, even though I haven’t seen it back, I’m also told we should have had a penalty for handball, so that was another thing that came down to narrow margins.”

The point moved Huddersfield eight clear of the bottom three, but boss Carlos Corberan has set a survival target of 55 points.

“We’re not safe and must fight until the end,” he said. “There are 24 points left for us to play for and I think we need 12 because it’s a real battle in that part of the table.”

Brentford are ahead of fourth-placed Swansea on goal difference after Steve Cooper's side lost 1-0 at Birmingham City on Friday.

"Where do you start?" said Cooper. "It was a poor performance. We fell well short of the levels we aim to hit and have hit at many times this year.

"We can't back away from the fact that we were nowhere near good enough today, particularly with the ball."

Swansea have a Bank Holiday Monday visit from Preston, while Brentford are at home to Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Watford beat struggling Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 and travel to Middlesbrough in a Monday lunchtime kick-off.











