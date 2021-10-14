Published: 5:07 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 5:55 PM October 14, 2021

Brighton manager Graham Potter during his team's 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road in July 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Graham Potter has warned his Brighton players that Norwich City are showing a 'fighting' spirit and closing on their first Premier League win of the season, ahead of the Seagulls' trip to Carrow Road.

Potter's team will arrive in Norfolk looking to build on an excellent start to the season, sitting sixth thanks to four wins from seven games, pushing Arsenal hard in a goalless draw ahead of the international break.

The promoted Canaries, on the other hand, brought an end to a six-game losing streak as they battled to a 0-0 draw at Burnley to provide some temporary respite at the foot of the table.

"They’ve earned the right to be in this league, with an incredible performance in the Championship," the Brighton boss told the Press Association at his pre-match press conference. "They’ve still got a lot of players who got that success, they’ve changed a little bit in terms of playing with a back five and they’re fighting.

"They’ve had a tough start in terms of their fixture list and it can become a little bit difficult, but when I watch the games I see them fighting, trying, playing. I’m pretty sure that win will come, just hopefully for us it’s not at the weekend.

"We respect our opponent, good people at Norwich City, they’ve done it well over a number of years and Daniel (Farke) has done a great job there, a fantastic coach.

"But we’re going there in a good moment, we’re looking forward to the game, the international break has been good for us, we finished in a good moment against Arsenal, a good performance and we want to carry it on in the next game."

Potter - who also dismissed links to the potential vacancy at Newcastle as speculation - has received regular plaudits after guiding Brighton to 14 points from seven fixtures - their best start to a Premier League campaign.

Current form is in stark contrast to last year when the Seagulls won just two of their opening 18 top-flight fixtures, piling pressure on the head coach, but they eventually finished 16th to secure a fifth successive season in the top tier.

"From a points perspective, we've done well this year so far but we've (only) played seven matches," continued Potter.

"This time last year we'd played seven matches and probably our performances were as good as they are now - the difference is we've got the points.

"And obviously we're in a world where it's quite simplistic: if you win, you're good; if you lose, you're bad.

"With that in mind, you just have to try and be consistent, try and be calm, try to do your job the best you can and not to listen to the noise from the outside."

Yves Bissouma, Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster are in contention to return from short-term injuries on Saturday but striker Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) are facing significant periods on the sidelines after each requiring surgery.

