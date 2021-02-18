No Pukki in Team of the Week but City duo included

Video

Published: 11:37 AM February 18, 2021

Three goals in two games weren't enough to secure Teemu Pukki a place in the EFL's Team of the Week. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki's return to form has seen his earn plenty of plaudits across the footballing spectrum, but his three goals in two matches weren't enough to secure a place in the EFL's Team of the Week.

The Finnish international added three goals to his tally during successive victories for Norwich against Stoke and Coventry but he has been overlooked for the weekly accolade that rewards the best performers in the division.

Creative midfielder Todd Cantwell is another noticeable absentee despite impressing with fine performances. His display against the Sky Blues' on Wednesday prompted Mark Robins to laud him as 'an unbelievably top player'.

Emi Buendia's return has inspired an improvement in City's attacking output, and the Argentine midfielder is selected amongst the top performers in the division for his contribution in the last two matches.

The 24-year-old has scored two and assisted three in his last two outings after suspension, helping the Canaries break a four-game spell without a goal. City's creator in chief has now racked up nine goals and 10 assists this season.

His almost telepathic connection with Pukki has allowed City to rediscover their scoring touch and has settled the growing nerves among supporters after the Canaries' minor blip in recent weeks.

City's improved defensive record has seen them keep 13 clean sheets this season and goalkeeper Tim Krul has been integral to their solidity so far during this campaign.

The Dutch international has been labelled as the 'best goalkeeper in the league' by his head coach Daniel Farke and oversaw his 11th shut-out of the season against the Sky Blues on Wednesday evening.

Krul's form in the last two games have atoned for his error against Swansea, where he failed to hold onto a corner allowing Andre Ayew to break the deadlock. His subsequent form will have shown the reaction City's boss will have wanted to see.

Amongst those also selected is former City striker Carlton Morris, who has settled into life at Barnsley quickly. The physical striker scored in the Tykes' win over Brentford on Sunday before adding another to his tally as he netted the opener in the 2-1 victory over Blackburn.

The team is selected based on rating compiled by WhoScored.com, that take statistics into consideration before producing a weekly team of the best performers.