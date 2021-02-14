Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Buendia vows to keep battling for City but admits he must learn from red cards

Published: 5:00 PM February 14, 2021    Updated: 5:54 PM February 14, 2021
Defending from the front once again helped Emi Buenda shine as Norwich City returned to winning ways and the feisty Argentine is determined to retain that strength, while proving he has learned from his red cards.

The playmaker's tenacity paid off as he won back possession before teeing up top scorer Teemu Pukki for City's second goal during their 4-1 home win over Stoke on Saturday, after returning from a two-game ban.

That followed a red card during the recent 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough, after naively sliding in to earn a second yellow, in a similar fashion to the unwise high boot which earned him a second yellow in the 3-2 win at Stoke in November.

After his starring role against the Potters, Buendia explained: “I am young, I am learning and I’ll keep going to each duel sharply to win each duel, but I will try to be calm in this little detail, to be smart.”

Having been sent off four times in 105 games for the Canaries, the attacking midfielder knows he must take control of his occasional indiscipline if his top-level ability is to take him to the top level of football.

“I learned a lot," he said. "Always from the mistakes I try to learn every time, so there was quite a risk with both of the yellow cards. 

“But I have learned about this and now I will try to be calm in these one-against-one duels.” 

As well as teeing up Pukki for 2-0, Buendia turned in Dimitris Giannoulis' cross for 3-1 and won the penalty from which Pukki wrapped up the 4-1 victory - and a return to the top of the Championship table.

Taking his tally to eight goals and seven assists from 23 Championship games this season with such an influential display emphasised the quality City missed during his unnecessary absence.

“Of course to score goals and help the team is great for anyone," Buendia continued. "During the last season I couldn’t score more goals so I try to be closer to the box and this year I can help the team with a lot of goals – so hopefully I will get more before the end.

“We have our philosophy, our style is very good for us, we believe in this style of football. Every game is difficult but we have to believe in ourselves and keep going step by step.” 

