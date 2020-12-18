Buendia on a Premier League mission

Published: 6:00 AM December 18, 2020

Emi Buendia intends to be a Premier League player again next season, so is thrilled to be playing a pivotal part in Norwich City setting up a chance to push for promotion.

Many Canaries fans feared the Argentine could leave after relegation from the top flight, thanks to some impressive creative statistics including seven assists, but no bids arrived for the 23-year-old.

“Obviously everyone was disappointed to get relegated, everyone wants to play in the Premier League, but I was 100 per cent focused to be in Norwich,” Buendia said.

“Obviously I want to play in a higher level but I am here, I am happy with the team, the club, so I will give my 100 per cent while I’m here.”

With five goals and six assists from 15 Championship games after scoring the opener during the 2-1 win at Reading on Wednesday, which moved City back to the Championship summit, Buendia is rediscovering his excellent form of 2018-19.

Older and wiser for his experiences of the past two seasons, Buendia is confident he will not be distracted if January interest in his services does arrive.

“I try to be focused on playing games, on training, to be focused on the club,” he continued.

“The things that they talk about me or team-mates, from outside of the club, it doesn’t matter for me. I try to be focused 100 per cent on this team.”

The creative midfielder endured a disrupted start to the campaign thanks to suspension and injury, but is rediscovering his rhythm and enjoying life in a Canaries shirt again.

“It means a lot to me, what the club did for me in the last years,” the 2018 signing from Getafe added. “They gave me the opportunity to play in this country, in the Championship and Premier League.

“But obviously I work really hard for this team, this club and also for the fans to get back to the Premier League.”

The victory in Berkshire was a fourth consecutive 2-1 win for Daniel Farke’s team, pushing them six points clear of third-placed Watford ahead of Saturday’s home battle with mid-table Cardiff.

“I’m happy because we are in a good way,” Buendia continued. “We are in a good mood now, we have got a lot of wins in a row.

“When you are in this way you want to play every day.”