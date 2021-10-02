Published: 9:30 PM October 2, 2021

Dwight McNeil of Burnley and Kenny McLean of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Turf Moor - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grinding out a goalless draw may have been extremely welcome for but Kenny McLean said there were no celebrations in the Norwich City dressing room.

The Canaries brought an end to the distressing six-game losing streak which has followed promotion with a satisfying first clean sheet and first point of the Premier League campaign.

Scotland midfielder McLean knows much better is required if City are to reignite confidence about survival prospects though.

“If we want to stay in this league then we need to be coming to away grounds like this and getting points,” he said after the Turf Moor draw.

“It’s a tough place to come but we came here wanting three points, and getting a point just feels better than the disappointing results of previous weeks.

“It’s something to be a bit optimistic about, with the clean sheet, with the performance. We stuck together and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

The Canaries held out against sustained pressure and saw Mathias Normann denied by the crossbar and Clarets keeper Nick Pope, with Max Aarons also going lose with an early shot.

“It feels better than previous weeks, of course it does,” McLean continued. “It was a tough game, it always is when you come here against Burnley.

“It’s a decent point, we’re not in the changing room celebrating but it feels better than it did previously, having disappointing defeats.

“But it’s something to build on. It wasn’t our best game, we didn’t play as well as we can with the ball but against the ball, we knew what we were up against here.

“We matched them and went toe to toe with them, and it’s a tough team to do that with.”

Daniel Farke stuck with the 3-5-2 formation and only made one change to his starting XI, bringing in Dimitris Giannoulis for Brandon Williams at left wing-back.

“Of course it’s going to take time to settle but this league is unforgiving, you don’t get time to settle," added McLean.

“It’s been a disappointing start but we need to keep improving, keep working hard.

“It’s a point, that’s all it is at the end of the day, a hard-fought point that makes you feel good but it’s something for us to build on.”

