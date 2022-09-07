'They are incredibly well-equipped' - Burnley boss' City verdict

Interview

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes Norwich City are “incredibly well-equipped" for the Championship ahead of their clash on Friday evening.

The Canaries head to Turf Moor in what is widely regarded as their biggest test of the season so far.

Head coach Dean Smith has steadied the City ship with five wins on the bounce and Kompany never had any doubts that the Canaries’ second tier experience would come to the fore after a sticky start.

“Against Norwich, it’s a team that has a model around coming back if they can and if they come down not being exposed to having too many players leaving,” he said. “In that sense they are a team with a lot of cohesion and as good a challenge as it gets.

“They have a lot of goal threat up front. As much as I can say we’ve got goal threat (ourselves) they are right up there. They are incredibly well-equipped for this league.”

Burnley have also started the campaign well having come down with Norwich from the Premier League.

The Clarets drew 1-1 with West Brom, another of the fancied teams in the division, last time out, but Kompany believes the visit of Dean Smith’s men could be the biggest test they have faced so far.

“They (Norwich) will be right up there,” he added. “When we played West Brom it didn’t really matter that they were behind us in the league because you could see the amount of chances they create. Over time you get what you deserve and you could see they are a good team.

“You look at Norwich now – the amount of chances they create in every game – sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn’t but over time it does.

“It’s a good challenge for us because they are quite different from other teams that we play. I want to see whether we are ready to face that type of challenge.

“They have got momentum but we feel like we are at home. We don’t want to concede anything to anyone – we want to go and try to win this game.

“There is a degree of tactics so that we pay attention to what they do. But there’s also a degree of self-confidence that we want to be able to show on the day.”