Burnley midfielder fired up for 'massive' clash with Canaries

Published: 11:37 AM September 28, 2021

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill admits Saturday's clash with Norwich City is of 'massive' importance for the Clarets.

Both teams are yet to win this season, although City have no points and Burnley picked up their second on Saturday as they earned an impressive 2-2 draw at Leicester - with an injury-time winner from Chris Wood ruled out for a marginal offside.

The Lancashire club are in their sixth consecutive campaign in the Premier League after steering clear of relegation trouble last season but haven't won any of their last 13 home games in the top flight, six of which were draws.

"It's going to be massive," former Bristol City midfielder Brownhill told the Burnley Express. "Both of us are without a win this season so for us we're definitely hungry to get it.

"We're at home, we've had some good performances, so hopefully when we play against Norwich we'll get the three points.

"There's definitely confidence, we've got some really good players, the performances have been really good, but it's a lack of concentration when not seeing games out.

"I don't think there's anything to worry about. Burnley have been in the Premier League for many seasons now, we've always gone through spells of not winning or not picking up many points, but we always come good at some point.

"We're not far away from that first win and once we get it I'm sure they'll all come flooding in."

There are injury concerns for Burnley ahead of the game as well, with £13million summer signing Maxwel Cornet limping off before half-time at Leicester, after scoring an impressive volley to reclaim the lead.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international winger thumped in a cross from striker Matej Vydra, who also limped off late in the game at the King Power Stadium.

"Maxwel has nipped his hamstring so we will have to wait and see how that settles," Clarets boss Dyche said after the game.

"We just hope that it is not too serious, and the same with Vyds."

Also speaking to the Burnley Express, he added: "Maxwel grew into the game I thought. In the first 15 minutes he was finding his way and he has another chance after that and gets into some really good positions.

"He sees the game quickly and I think he will grow into what we do."

