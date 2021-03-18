City full-back departs

Video

Published: 11:00 AM March 18, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM March 18, 2021

Norwich City full-back Caleb Richards has signed for National League North side Kidderminster Harriers on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old signed for the non-league outfit on a season-long loan deal last summer, but that has been made permanent with the expiry of his City contract coming later this summer.

Richards made 17 appearances for the Harriers prior to their season getting curtailed and departs Carrow Road having never made a senior appearance for the club. Kidderminster were sitting in 5th place in the National League North.

The left-back signed for Norwich on a free transfer from Blackpool back in 2018 and enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies a year later.

After returning to the UK, Richards joined National League side Yeovil Town on loan but failed to make a single appearance during his time at Huish Park.

Harriers boss Russ Penn told their official website: “Caleb was a consistent performer for us last season so we’re pleased to get him nailed down.

“For a young lad he carries himself as a great professional on and off the pitch, and I’m confident he’ll be an asset to the club going forward.”