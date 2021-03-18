Video
City full-back departs
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City full-back Caleb Richards has signed for National League North side Kidderminster Harriers on a permanent deal.
The 22-year-old signed for the non-league outfit on a season-long loan deal last summer, but that has been made permanent with the expiry of his City contract coming later this summer.
Richards made 17 appearances for the Harriers prior to their season getting curtailed and departs Carrow Road having never made a senior appearance for the club. Kidderminster were sitting in 5th place in the National League North.
The left-back signed for Norwich on a free transfer from Blackpool back in 2018 and enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies a year later.
After returning to the UK, Richards joined National League side Yeovil Town on loan but failed to make a single appearance during his time at Huish Park.
Harriers boss Russ Penn told their official website: “Caleb was a consistent performer for us last season so we’re pleased to get him nailed down.
“For a young lad he carries himself as a great professional on and off the pitch, and I’m confident he’ll be an asset to the club going forward.”
Most Read
- 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: City take one step closer to promotion with Forest win
- 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-0 Championship cruise against Nottingham Forest
- 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with Schalke striker
- 4 That was for you, Emi. City boss on 2-0 Reds' win
- 5 Nottingham Forest v Norwich City: everything you need to know
- 6 STARTING XIs: Buendia missing for City as Forest make five changes
- 7 Why are City being linked with Paderborn's captain?
- 8 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Nottingham Forest win
- 9 No Emi, no problem, as City close on promotion in style
- 10 'It's the biggest dream of my career' - City hotshot on Euros' bid