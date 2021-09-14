Video

Published: 10:58 AM September 14, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM September 14, 2021

In lieu of the usual banners, flags and organised displays at Carrow Road, fan groups are urging Norwich City supporters to bring their yellow and green scarves for Saturday's crunch clash with Watford.

Along Come Norwich and Barcley End Norwich have launched a 'Paint It Yellow' plea ahead of the Premier League encounter, with both newly-promoted teams desperate for a win after a run of defeats.

Watford did win 3-2 at home against Aston Villa during the opening weekend but have lost their three games which have followed and Norwich have lost all four after being given a tough set of opening fixtures against top teams.

Although full stadiums are allowed amid some restrictions and advice amid the recovery from Covid-19, such as wearing masks when moving around, normal service hasn't quite resumed just yet.

A joint statement from the groups begins: "Many of you have been in contact with Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich of late, asking when the normality of flags, surfer banners and full on tifos can return to the Barclay/Carrow Road.

"While we’d love for that to happen, and we had some really big plans for when the team and supporters came back together again, it unfortunately doesn’t seem to be feasible right now.

"The club have taken a stance to be more cautious than some of our Premier League counterparts with regards to fan-led displays. We acknowledge the club’s views and continue to talk to them about the parameters we are working within this season, in an effort to try and create the best displays possible.

"We appreciate and share people’s frustration around this, but acknowledge the club need to take difficult decisions with everyone’s safety in mind."

As a result of those Covid-19 sensibilities, the plan is to get as many supporters as possible to bring a scarf and raise it high to create a wall of yellow and green ahead of the 3pm kick-off against the Hornets.

"So, let’s focus on what we can control," the statement continues. "Saturday’s game against Watford is big, we all know that. Given the magnitude of the occasion, we want the boys to be welcomed by the best display of yellow and green possible.

"Which is why we’re asking all fans to bring their scarf and to hold it aloft as the players emerge from the tunnel, and during the pre-match ‘On The Ball City’.

"Many of you will remember Wigan away in 2019 when we did just that. To this day it remains one of the best visual displays we’ve been a part of, so let’s just imagine how much better it will look with four walls of yellow and green at Carrow Road doing the same.

The wall of yellow ahead of Norwich City's game at Wigan in 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Thanks in advance for your support. Let’s paint the ground yellow (and green)."

That occasion at the DW Stadium in April 2019 saw 5,300 Canaries fans make the trip to Greater Manchester with Daniel Farke's squad hurtling towards promotion - despite the game being moved to a midday Sunday kick-off for television coverage.

Teemu Pukki's equaliser in the second half earned a 1-1 draw against the Latics and stretched an unbeaten run to 10 matches to keep the eventual champions top of the Championship table.

The statement concludes: "Beyond that, more importantly, we’d urge everyone to continue to provide your vocal backing to the boys. They need us more than ever for the challenges ahead.

"The pandemic has taught us football without fans is nothing, that as supporters we can create the edge that spurs our team onto victory. Let’s be loud and proud for the full 90 minutes on Saturday."

NCFC EXTRA: How can Norwich City carry more of an attacking threat?