Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Ex-City striker Jerome reveals late January bid from Cardiff

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 2:21 PM February 25, 2021   
Sean Morrison of Cardiff City and Cameron Jerome of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championshi

Former Norwich striker Cameron Jerome was close to a return to Cardiff. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome has revealed he was the subject of a January bid from Cardiff that would have seen him return to the Championship. 

The experienced striker is currently contracted to MK Dons in League One and has impressed, netting nine times and registering four assists in 23 matches. Jerome signed for Russell Martin's side in the summer after leaving Turkish club Goztepe. 

He joined a growing Canaries contingent at Stadium MK that includes Louis Thompson, Andrew Surman and Martin.

Jerome played for the South Wales club between 2004 to 2006, making 76 appearances before joining Birmingham City. The 34-year-old was keen to link up with Mick McCarthy and return to his former club, but Dons blocked the move after failing to sign a replacement.

"I had one or two teams in higher up divisions (contact me). I was waiting for those things to materialise, if they were going to, I wasn't quite sure. 

"Russ said 'come and play until January' and that was the conversation. If something happened then we had a clause in the contract that would have seen me be able to go. 

"It got to the later stages of the window where something did happen but I think it was too late for the club to find a replacement. It was disheartening for me because it was somewhere I wanted to go. It was Cardiff," the former Canaries striker told the EFL Podcast.

Arsenal's Philippe Senderos (L) and Mathieu Flamini (R) watch over Cardiff City's Cameron Jerome dur

Cameron Jerome in action for the Bluebirds. - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Cantwell opens up on his Norwich City future
  2. 2 Farke sets promotion points target
  3. 3 Wycombe have 'nothing to fear' against table toppers, says Ainsworth
  1. 4 'He was brilliant' - City ace hails winger's impact during latest win
  2. 5 Norwich City and the Soccerbot360: The inside track on why Canaries want the £750,000 aid
  3. 6 Ex-City loanee becomes Celtic interim boss after Lennon resignation
  4. 7 Pukki closes in on another City goal scoring milestone after Brum brace
  5. 8 An unhappy anniversary for this Norwich City fan
  6. 9 The Canaries' trip to Forest subject to updated kick-off time
  7. 10 Canaries boss 'proud' to see Godfrey and Maddison doing so well

"I started my career there and it was somewhere I wanted to go and it would have been really nice to go back there and finish what I started. That would have been the icing on the cake in terms of my career.

"I said to Russ that from our perspective nothing changes. It's not my first rodeo and I'm not going to throw my toys out of the pram and be someone I'm not. I crack on and see it through to the end of the season. Then we'll sit down and have a conversation and see where we go.

"I had no ill-feeling towards the gaffer. It's football. I've been in the business long enough to know these things happen."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews

Live

MATCHDAY RECAP: Norwich win ugly to move 10 points clear at the summit

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki fired Norwich City in front in the Championship trip to Birmingham City

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-1 Championship...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
England's Max Aarons during the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship match at the KCOM Stadium,

Canaries duo on course to become full internationals

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Skipp of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew

Opinion

'Best loan signing since Huckerby' - Skipp leaves Norwich fans purring

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus