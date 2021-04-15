Video

Published: 2:33 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM April 15, 2021

Norwich City celebrate promotion at Carrow Road in 2019, after victory over Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The 12th promotion in Norwich City history is imminent and the Canaries could have the opportunity to seal the deal at Carrow Road for just the third time.

The dominant Championship leaders prepare for their 8pm clash with Bournemouth on Saturday knowing that victory will confirm promotion, regardless of their rivals' results.

However, with Swansea and Brentford at home to Wycombe and Millwall respectively in 12.30pm matches, if both drop points then City's immediate return to the Premier League will be confirmed before they kick-off later in the day.

Given that supporters cannot attend games at Carrow Road at the moment anyway, the party element of that possible scenario has been slightly removed.

Fortunately, however, Daniel Farke inspired that joy in style two years ago when goals from Marco Stiepermann and Mario Vrancic sealed a 2-1 win over Blackburn to allow a sold-out Carrow Road crowd to enjoy epic celebrations and a memorable lap of honour as the Canaries confirmed promotion in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Here's a look back on the club's previous promotion successes ahead of the big day, with a second opportunity to seal the deal at home to follow on Tuesday if required.

That's when title rivals Watford head to Norfolk for a 6pm game - when Brentford will be hosting Cardiff (6pm) and Swansea will entertain QPR (7pm).

Sat, April 21, 1934 - The Nest

City's penultimate season at their former home, a chalk pit in Rosary Road, proved memorable as the club's first promotion to the second tier was earned.

It was sealed in style as well, with a 3-1 win over Coventry confirming both promotion and the Division Three South title - having narrowly missed out on promotion the previous year.

Elevation was sealed with two games to spare thanks to goals from Sam Bell, Ken Burditt and Jack Vinall for Tom Parker's team, in front of 16,903 spectators.

Weds, April 27, 1960 - Carrow Road

City stayed in Division Two for five seasons but then didn't return until 1960, with the club buoyed by the famous run to the FA Cup semi-finals and narrowly missing out on promotion in 1959.

Beating Southend 4-3 under the Carrow Road floodlights made sure of second place in Division Three South, going on to finish two points behind champions Southampton thanks to a 3-0 home win over Chesterfield on the final day.

Goals from Errol Crossan (two), Bill Punton and Brian Whitehouse had Archie Macaulay's side 4-2 up just after the break against Southend, holding on for the win and promotion in front of a crowd of 34,908.

Goal-scorers Graham Paddon and Ken Foggo, right, celebrate City's 1972 promotion at Orient - Credit: Archant

Mon, April 24, 1972 - Brisbane Road

The club's first promotion to the top flight was wrapped up in east London, by a 2-1 win at Orient in front of 15,530 spectators.

Ken Foggo and Graham Paddon gave the Canaries the lead after the break and a late consolation from the hosts couldn't spoil the party for Ron Saunders' team

They went on to win a tight title race with Birmingham thanks to a 1-1 draw at Watford the following Saturday, with Dave Stringer's early header proving crucial.

Sat, Apr 26, 1975 - Fratton Park

City bounced straight back to the top flight under John Bond, securing third place with a 3-0 win at Portsmouth in front of a crowd of 13,977.

Goals from Martin Peters, Phil Boyer and Mick McGuire got the job done, taking advantage of Sunderland's 2-0 loss at second-placed Aston Villa.

Close to 36,000 were at Carrow Road the following weekend as Villa won 4-1 and both sides celebrated going up behind champions Manchester United.

The Canaries celebrated Keith Bertschin's late equaliser in 1982 but ended up losing to Sheffield Wednesday, before results from elsewhere confirmed promotion - Credit: Archant

Sat, May 15, 1982 - Hillsborough

Bouncing straight back to Division One again, this time under the stewardship of Ken Brown, but in chaotic fashion after a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

With an estimated 10,000 travelling fans ready to celebrate, Keith Bertschin's header in the 86th minute looked to have secured the point needed - only for a controversial winner for the Owls, with a pitch invader causing confusion.

However, news came through that Leicester had been held to 0-0 home draw by lowly Shrewsbury and third place was secured, thanks to a brilliant run of 10 wins in 11 games prior to that decisive day in Yorkshire.

Sat, April 12, 1986 - Odsal Stadium

The next bounce back was wrapped up in the unusual surroundings of a rugby league stadium, due to the Valley Parade fire a year earlier, with an attendance of just 7,190.

Winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Kevin Drinkell and Wayne Biggins got the job done with four games to spare after a superb second half of the season, with the title wrapped up in the next game after a 1-1 draw with Stoke in front 17,757 at Carrow Road.

Delia Smith joins the promotion celebrations at Carrow Road in 2004, after a Norwich City reserve game - Credit: Archant

Weds, April 21, 2004 - Carrow Road (sort of)

Promotion was sealed by Sunderland's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, when around 3,000 City supporters had turned up for a reserve game against Brentford at Carrow Road - just in case.

The night ended with Nigel Worthington, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones popping Champagne on the pitch, four days after a 5-0 home thrashing of Walsall had put the leaders in a strong position.

After a 2-1 win at Watford and a 3-2 home victory over Preston thanks to a late Darren Huckerby winner, the title was confirmed in front of just over 35,000 people at the Stadium of Light despite a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Sat, April 17, 2010 - The Valley

Michael Nelson's header earned a 1-0 win at Charlton as Paul Lambert's revival of the Canaries was completed with three games to spare.

The League One title was sealed in the next game, a 2-0 win over Gillingham in front of 25,227 spectators at Carrow Road.

Mon, May 2, 2011 - Fratton Park

The same venue as 1975, with Simeon Jackson's diving header earning a 1-0 win to take advantage of rivals Cardiff slumping to a 3-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough earlier in the day.

Around 3,000 City supporters were on the south coast for a pitch invasion and wild celebrations, with QPR winning the title that season as Lambert's team went straight through the Championship and up to the Premier League.

Mon, May 25, 2015 - Wembley

An unforgettable day as 40,000 Canaries fans made their way to Wembley and saw early goals from Cameron Jerome and Nathan Redmond make quick work of Boro in the May sunshine, as the surge in form under Alex Neil carried City all the way to the top flight.

Sat, April 27, 2019 - Carrow Road

The 'Farke waves' were enjoyed more than ever at a packed-out Carrow Road, as a brilliant long-range strike from Vrancic in the first half proved enough to beat Blackburn 2-1, as a win at Carrow Road sealed promotion for just the second time.

The title was wrapped up the following weekend with another 2-1 win and another Vrancic winner, at Aston Villa.