Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Opinion

Recent history suggests Canaries can bounce back from double blow

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:00 PM February 11, 2021   
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sideÕs 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Teemu Pukki celebrates after putting Norwich 4-0 up at Bolton two years ago - the perfect response to disappointment - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Can Norwich City bounce back from two disappointments in less than a week? Chris Lakey looks at the evidence which suggests they can


No one said it would be easy – least of all Canaries boss Daniel Farke.

Defeat to Swansea a week ago might be a fire starter - the loss of the long-held top spot in the Championship on Wednesday to Brentford an additional kick up the backside, a wake-up call, or even a reminder for anyone who might just have become a wee bit complacent and in romp mode that there is still a long way to go in the promotion race. 

Two kicks where it hurts in less than a week. 

There is evidence, though, that City, under Farke, know how to react in the best possible way. It comes nice and recently – back in the 2018-19 season as City returned to the top flight. 

The joy of another East Anglian derby win over Ipswich was fresh in the memory when City went to Preston. The Canaries had lost just once in their previous 19 Championship games and a trip to Deepdale to meet former boss Alex Neil wasn’t likely to be the most difficult of games. Tough, because they all are, but winnable, drawable, and on a bad day,  losable. Which is what they did. Neil came out on top after a 3-1 win and City were reminded that things were not over by a long way. It was February 13, 2019. 

Ben Godfrey of Norwich rues a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Prest

Disappointment at Preston for Ben Godfrey - but Norwich soon bounced back - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City were knocked off top spot by Leeds, but this was by no means a two-horse race – Sheffield United weren’t far behind. Then there was West Brom, Bristol City and Middlesbrough – all within touching distance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'That one decision means the value of our players has gone up considerably' - City quids in
  2. 2 City plan Tettey and Vrancic contract talks
  3. 3 City's forgotten man doesn't see a future with the Canaries
  1. 4 Norwich toppled from top spot after Brentford victory
  2. 5 City rejected Aarons' transfer interest; Buendia Arsenal bid a non starter
  3. 6 Former City striker set for Romanian move
  4. 7 City's Giannoulis deal was touch and go
  5. 8 'Happy' Bushiri nets on Eupen debut
  6. 9 Frank wants Bees to stay grounded after knocking Canaries off top spot
  7. 10 Remember the day Paul Lambert 'lost it' at Carrow Road?

Today, it’s Swansea, Watford and Reading. 

City needed to bounce back, and so they did, with a 4-0 thrashing of Bolton. Okay, so the only team below Wanderers were Ipswich, but that’s not important. City did it in style, that was important. 

"It was the perfect response," said Farke.  

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich fans at the end of the

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the travelling fans at Bolton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Then came the kick-start bit – the win at Bolton was the first of eight in a row for the Canaries, the last one another 4-0 win, over QPR. 

That was followed by four draws and the two wins to wrap up the season – and a place in the top flight. 

Of those four draws, City had to dig deep.  Two very late goals wasn’t enough against Reading, who ended up being even later to celebrate and taking away a point in a 2-2 draw. The following two games were tough: Teemu Pukki’s 81st-minute goal at Wigan earned a point while Mario Vrancic began his late goal heroics with a 90th-minute equaliser at home to Sheffield Wednesday. 

That teed up the final home game of the season, when the win over Blackburn sealed promotion and the final game when the win at Aston Villa – thanks to another late Vrancic goal – sealed the title. 

Was it all down to that midweek trip to Preston? A long way to go and come away empty-handed. Just like Swansea seven days ago? 

And those late goals – always a sure sign of a team desperate for points, for good reason. 

So what now for City? Well, Stoke will be in their sights as their ‘Bolton away’ and then another 17 to negotiate. 

The remaining games see City face four of the current top six, all at home, although how much of an advantage home games are is debatable given the absence of supporters. 

The last time City were promoted, two years ago, their last 18 games yielded 12 wins, five draws and that one defeat, at Preston – a total of 41 points, which would take their total to 96. 

In the last 10 seasons, the average points needed to top the table has been 92.9. 

The stats are fine, it’s human nature no one can account for: but if City bounce back like they did two years ago, then you’d fancy them to be in with a very big shout. 


Top six contests to come 

Brentford: Norwich (a), Watford (h), Bournemouth (a) 

Norwich: Brentford (h), Watford (h), Reading (h), Bournemouth (h)  

Swansea: Watford (a), Reading (a) 

Watford: Swansea (h), Brentford (a), Norwich (a), Reading (h), Bournemouth (a) 

Reading: Swansea (h), Norwich (a), Watford (a) 

Bournemouth: Brentford (h), Swansea (h), Norwich (a), Watford (h) 


Last 10 Championship winners’ points totals 

2019-20: Leeds 93 

2018-19: City 94 

2017-18: Wolves 99 

2016-17: Newcastle 94 

2015-16: Burnley 93 

2014-15: Bournemouth 90 

2013-14: Leicester 102 

2012-13: Cardiff 87 

2011-12: Reading 89 

2010-11: QPR 88 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brentford's Ivan Toney during the Sky Bet Championship match at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentfo

Ex-City striker on the big threat to Canaries' top spot

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players in the pre match huddle before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, No

Video

City chief on why it is not promotion or bust

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Mario Vrancic of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Picture

Canaries playmaker wants to stay at Norwich City

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki needs back up to help Norwich City get on the scoring trail for Daniel Farke

Video

Farke's three card trick to get Canaries firing

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus