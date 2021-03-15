Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
City Q&A: Can Canaries hold on to their ABC this summer?

Mark Armstrong

Published: 12:33 PM March 15, 2021   
Todd Cantwell unleashes his spectacular winner for Norwich City against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another week, another win... but that only tells half the story after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, which once again took Norwich City 10 points clear at the top of the table. 

With City seemingly on the brink of a Premier League return there’s plenty to discuss so make sure you join us at 1pm for a Q&A with Norwich City writer Connor Southwell. 

Whilst the game might not live long in the memory from a performance point of view, City’s goals certainly will with Teemu Pukki reaffirming his GOAT status and Todd Cantwell showing the kind of class fans love to see. 

How good was the Dereham Deco’s winner? Are you annoyed it wasn’t enough to get him in the England Under-21s squad? Who’s your City player of the season so far? Has the GOAT got unfinished business in the Premier League? Does Stuart Webber need to address the number 10 position in the summer? Can City hold on to their ABC of Aarons, Buendia and Cantwell? 

There’s lots to talk about and Connor will get through it all so make sure you join us at 1pm. 

