City striker's Premier League challenge

Published: 7:00 AM May 11, 2021

Norwich City striker Adam Idah gets a hug from Alex Tettey after his goal at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insists Adam Idah has a ‘bright future’ ahead of Norwich City’s Premier League return.

The Irish frontman ended a difficult season on a personal level by scoring the Canaries’ final goal of their title-winning Championship tour at Barnsley.

Idah also notched City’s first league goal, to seal an opening day win at Huddersfield, but the rest of his campaign was wrecked by persistent injuries as well as being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Cork-bred striker did make his full international debut for the Republic of Ireland into the bargain, but Farke is convinced there is much more to come.

“Adam is a great, great person to have in the dressing room. He's also full of potential,” he said. “I hope he has a bright future. I had the feeling he needed a period to come back into his rhythm after injury.

"But from the physical point of view he deserved to be in the squad for the Barnsley.

“My gut feeling was maybe not to try him in his usual position, a bit more from the left, and thankfully he repaid my trust to make an impact. A good start, a good finish but a difficult season in between.

"Yes, on an individual level it was tough for Adam with the injuries but he had a great start, scoring the winner at Huddersfield, and now he has scored on the final day.”

Farke had previously labelled the 20-year-old a ‘natural born goalscorer’ and Idah's Barnsley goal was a timely reminder he can stake a claim for a bigger role next season.

City have already been linked with potential reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window. Master marksman Teemu Pukki is in a race to be fit for the Euros after suffering ankle ligament damage while Jordan Hugill is unproven in the big league.

“It is up to him to earn this and prove he can shine,” said Farke. “Adam makes great decisions in front of goal and he has to value that gift. He is a good lad, is physically strong and works hard every day and tries to improve.

“You could tell when he first came back from injury (hernia surgery) how much his rhythm has been disrupted but from the first days afterwards he was improving. I would say for the past 10 days or so he was back to his proper fitness level.

“I'm always happy when the younger players get some minutes on the pitch. There are no gifts as you know. You have to work hard on the training pitch to be part of the game day squad, and from there if you get a chance on the pitch then you have to take it.”