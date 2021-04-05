Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Farke on Tettey City talks

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:00 PM April 5, 2021   
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants to sit down properly with Alex Tettey to thrash out his next step

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants to sit down properly with Alex Tettey to thrash out his next step - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City will look after Alex Tettey whatever the future holds for the experienced midfielder. 

Tettey celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday but there is another milestone on the horizon as he enters the final months of his current Carrow Road deal. 

His head coach, Daniel Farke, insisted City’s crammed schedule means no final decision has been reached on what next. 

“Alex is a pretty important part of the group. We know he has a legendary status at Norwich that will last for ever,” said Farke, ahead of Huddersfield's Championship visit. “But we are not over the line, once we know the league we are in and what the future holds we will have a pretty honest conversation. 

"Of course it is also important what Alex wants to do. In the last days if I am honest I was not ready to plan for next season, or even five or six weeks ahead. I was just trying to bring 11 players to Preston. Now we have Huddersfield. A pretty busy week.

"We can start the first conversations from next week, when the schedule calms down. Our players know we show them trust, we look after them.” 

Tettey is City's longest-serving player at the club after joining from Rennes in 2012. Fellow midfielder Mario Vrancic and back up keeper Michael McGovern are also out of contract this summer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Transfer rumour: City keen on Manchester United midfielder
  2. 2 PRESSER LIVE: City v Huddersfield - Buendia, Aarons, Giannoulis available
  3. 3 City prospect set for Championship loan
  1. 4 Six things you might have missed after City's draw at Preston
  2. 5 Bees boss in defiant mood as two of City's rivals slip up
  3. 6 Loan Watch: Goals for City forwards Sinani and Drmic
  4. 7 Skipp is top drawer for Huddersfield boss
  5. 8 Beware City backlash after rivals slip up again
  6. 9 Farke on Tettey City talks
  7. 10 Bravery, poise and technique - Farke's influence on City's academy ethos

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Frankie McAvoy celebrates Brad Potts' late equaliser in Preston's 1-1 Championship draw against Norwich City

Video

McAvoy reveals City gameplan had one flaw

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke wanted an explanation from the officials for time played in Norwich City's 1-1 Championship draw against Preston

Video

‘How long over was it?’ - Farke on his chat with the officials

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich heads clear during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston

Opinion

Admirable full debut could earn City defender more chances

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Emi Buendia is congratulated after his opener for Norwich City

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-1 Preston draw

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus