Farke on Tettey City talks

Published: 5:00 PM April 5, 2021

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants to sit down properly with Alex Tettey to thrash out his next step - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City will look after Alex Tettey whatever the future holds for the experienced midfielder.

Tettey celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday but there is another milestone on the horizon as he enters the final months of his current Carrow Road deal.

His head coach, Daniel Farke, insisted City’s crammed schedule means no final decision has been reached on what next.

“Alex is a pretty important part of the group. We know he has a legendary status at Norwich that will last for ever,” said Farke, ahead of Huddersfield's Championship visit. “But we are not over the line, once we know the league we are in and what the future holds we will have a pretty honest conversation.

"Of course it is also important what Alex wants to do. In the last days if I am honest I was not ready to plan for next season, or even five or six weeks ahead. I was just trying to bring 11 players to Preston. Now we have Huddersfield. A pretty busy week.

"We can start the first conversations from next week, when the schedule calms down. Our players know we show them trust, we look after them.”

Tettey is City's longest-serving player at the club after joining from Rennes in 2012. Fellow midfielder Mario Vrancic and back up keeper Michael McGovern are also out of contract this summer.