Tettey's heartfelt thanks to City fans

Video

Published: 7:00 AM May 5, 2021

Alex Tettey has thanked the ‘absolutely fantastic’ Norwich City fans as he prepares for his Canaries’ swansong.

Tettey’s expected close-season departure, along with fellow midfielder Mario Vrancic, was confirmed on Tuesday by the Premier League-bound outfit.

Both are out of contract in the summer and have not been offered new deals by the club.

The Norwegian ends a nine-year association with City, while Vrancic was the first overseas signing of the Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber era, and had a hugely influential role in their first Championship title success in 2018/19.

Sporting director Webber labelled it ‘a sad day’ for the Canaries, but Tettey knew it was coming.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year extension last year and knew that would be his last.

“I am proud to have played in the Premier League and Championship for nine seasons, and I am proud of what we have achieved together here,” he said. “I have felt welcome and appreciated here from day one, both from people in the club, team mates, coaches and fans. The fans have been absolutely fantastic with me.

“When I extended my agreement last winter, both parties were determined that it was the last contract we would sign. So even if I had been offered a new contract, I'm not sure what I would have answered.

“The message I received was that the club will not offer me an extension of the contract. Next year, they play Premier League football again, and they want to strengthen the squad and the team. I have not played as much this season as I have done in recent years. I have no problem understanding why the club thinks the way it does.”

Tettey is in line for 263rd, and final, Norwich appearance in Saturday’s Championship finale at Barnsley. The combative midfielder will sign off with a second title winner’s medal and a third promotion in green and yellow since he was signed from Rennes in 2012.

Then he will head home to Norway with his young family over the summer, but his next move remains up in the air. Tettey had publicly talked about going into junior coaching recently but the midfielder has already fielded inquiries about extending his playing days.

“I cannot answer firmly to that,” he said, interviewed by Norwegian television station, TV2. “Nine seasons in English football take a lot out of the body and mind. I will spend time with the family to find out what I want to do in the future.

“My family and I are building a house in Trondheim now, and it will be finished in a short time. The plan has been, and still is, to settle there. But I'm not sure what I'll be doing then.”