Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Keep it real, Farke urges City defender

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:00 AM May 1, 2021   
Andrew Omobamidele looks at home in the heart of Norwich City's central defence

Andrew Omobamidele looks at home in the heart of Norwich City's central defence - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is urging young Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele to simply stay in the moment. 

The Irish teenage centre back earned a leading role for the Championship run after he answered an SOS call following season-ending injuries to Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann.

But Omobamidele could be part of a title-clinching side on Saturday against Reading to cap a whirlwind few weeks that also brought his first senior start and then promotion to the Premier League. 

“It was a big, big challenge and task without any first team experience to step up and to come into the crunch time period of the season,” said Farke. “I am pretty, pretty pleased with him.

"To come into a team who desperately needs to win each and every point in each game and then to deliver with this consistency is pretty, pretty remarkable.

"When I think about the attacking players teams like Bournemouth and Watford have, okay it is not perhaps Manchester City and Liverpool, but they definitely had Premier League quality.

"That was a big challenge but before we fly ahead and speak too much about what will happen in three or four months time I want him to make sure that he's focused and concentrated and able to keeping delivering in these type of games at the end of the season.”   

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke finally wins as City clean up at EFL Awards
  2. 2 PRESSER LIVE: City v Reading - Clean bill of health for Canaries
  3. 3 Canaries rumour mill: City set to open contract talks with Farke
  1. 4 Farke ready for Buendia transfer circus
  2. 5 'Really happy and proud' - City star buzzing after double award win
  3. 6 Buendia's favourite goal of his superb Canaries season
  4. 7 Iwan Roberts: The title is almost in the bag for City and don't they deserve it?
  5. 8 Former England striker tips Villa to make move for Canaries duo
  6. 9 Buendia's season of football heaven
  7. 10 Dennis at the double as City U23s concede late equaliser against West Brom
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship

Updated

EFL Awards recap: Another award for Buendia as City dominate

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Skipp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pic

Spurs loanee Skipp claims third place in Player of the Season vote

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury in action during the FA Cup third round match at The King Power Sta

Leicester midfielder NOT a target for City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Player of the Season for the 20/21 season - Emi Buendía with the Barry Butler trophy.

Emi Buendia crowned Norwich City Player of the Season

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus