Keep it real, Farke urges City defender

Published: 7:00 AM May 1, 2021

Andrew Omobamidele looks at home in the heart of Norwich City's central defence - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is urging young Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele to simply stay in the moment.

The Irish teenage centre back earned a leading role for the Championship run after he answered an SOS call following season-ending injuries to Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann.

But Omobamidele could be part of a title-clinching side on Saturday against Reading to cap a whirlwind few weeks that also brought his first senior start and then promotion to the Premier League.

“It was a big, big challenge and task without any first team experience to step up and to come into the crunch time period of the season,” said Farke. “I am pretty, pretty pleased with him.

"To come into a team who desperately needs to win each and every point in each game and then to deliver with this consistency is pretty, pretty remarkable.

"When I think about the attacking players teams like Bournemouth and Watford have, okay it is not perhaps Manchester City and Liverpool, but they definitely had Premier League quality.

"That was a big challenge but before we fly ahead and speak too much about what will happen in three or four months time I want him to make sure that he's focused and concentrated and able to keeping delivering in these type of games at the end of the season.”