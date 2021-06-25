Andy Hughes to link up with City coaching team for pre-season

Exclusive

Former Norwich City midfielder Andy Hughes is understood to be linking up with the Canaries in a coaching capacity during pre-season.

The temporary position is believed to include coaching the group of players City hope to send out on loan next season, rather than working alongside Daniel Farke and his first-team staff as they continue preparations for the Premier League.

Hughes does have first-team coaching experience on his CV, most recently working as part of Garry Monk's backroom staff at Sheffield Wednesday.

He was also a first-team coach under David Wagner at Huddersfield Town, where he worked under Canaries' sporting director Stuart Webber. Hughes has been spotted alongside City's chief watching matches in the past.

As well as those two clubs, Hughes has also worked at Crystal Palace, Bolton, Rotherham and Sheffield United in a range of first-team and academy roles.

His remit is understood to include monitoring the group of players who are not in Farke's plans and searching for new opportunities with 12 months remaining on their contracts, including Timm Klose, Tom Trybull, Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic.

The role is believed to be temporary, with Hughes seen as lending a hand while he pursues his next move.

During his playing days, Hughes made 79 appearances for City during a two-year spell at the club that, by his admission, didn't pan out in the way he had hoped.

He was named captain for 2006-07 but became embroiled in an angry spat with a Canaries fan during a 4-1 defeat to Burnley at Carrow Road in September 2006, which brought an end to Nigel Worthington's reign as City manager.

We spoke to Hughes a couple of years ago and he honestly admitted: "I loved my time at Norwich. But ultimately as an apology, my performances were too far below par."

He continued: "Whether people like me or dislike me, it was an honour. Players sometimes hate this and hate that. I never hated anything.

"It was a fantastic club, amazing people, amazing fans. I just didn't perform.

"Do I apologise for coming to Norwich for £500,000? No - it's not my fault that was how much I was. Do I apologise for my performances? No - because I don't go out to play badly."

