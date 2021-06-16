City confident of keeper capture

Video

Published: 6:00 AM June 16, 2021

Angus Gunn is set to complete a move to Norwich City in the coming days - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have won the race for Angus Gunn, with the boyhood Canaries’ fan set to become their first signing of the summer.

Premier League rivals Leeds United were tipped to make a late move over the weekend for the Southampton keeper, but Gunn is now expected in Norfolk early next week to complete the formalities on his return.

The 25-year-old will provide competition for Tim Krul after City opted not to pursue a permanent deal for Norwegian keeper Orjan Nyland at the club, following his short term stint last season.

Gunn will be the first part of a summer refresh overseen by the club’s sporting director Stuart Webber to bolster Daniel Farke’s senior set up for the Premier League assault.

The Saints’ stopper is set to cut his ties on the south-coast in a deal that could potentially rise to £10m with a series of clauses.

Gunn made 46 senior appearances for the Canaries in a hugely impressive loan spell during Farke’s debut campaign in Norfolk in 2017/18.

The ex-England Under-21 keeper failed to establish himself as first choice at Southampton following a reported £10m move from Manchester City and spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke.

Gunn was originally due to remain in the Potteries for another year, but his parent club activated a break clause.

The keeper was on the end of a 4-1 Championship hiding on his latest return to Carrow Road in February, but missed the reverse fixture due to injury.

Prior to that 3-2 away league win for the champions back in November the 25-year-old did admit he would never rule out the prospect of a return.

“You can never tell the future and it’s obviously the club I grew up supporting, so sometimes, these things happen,” he said. “Obviously growing up one of my dreams was to play for Norwich and I’ve managed to tick that off and do it - but at the same time you can never see the future.

“Looking back, the whole season (at Norwich) just went so quickly and they say that time flies when you’re enjoying yourself, which obviously was an unbelievable feeling to play not just one game but the whole season.”

City remain in the market for a centre back, two central midfielders and attacking reinforcements following the club record sale of Championship player-of-the-year Emi Buendia.