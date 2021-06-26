Gunn could be the one that got away from Saints after Norwich move

Opinion

Published: 2:00 PM June 26, 2021

Southampton may come to reflect on Angus Gunn as one who got away after the goalkeeper joined Norwich City on a permanent deal earlier this week.

The south coast club made an initial loss on the reported £13m they paid to Manchester City to sign the England U21 international back in 2018. The Canaries have signed Gunn for an initial fee of £2.5m, but that could rise to north of £5m should a series of performance-based clauses be met.

Gunn, son of City legend Bryan, made 30 appearances for the Saints, with his last in the Premier League arriving in October 2019 as they were thumped 9-0 by Leicester City.

Ralph Hassenhuttl had made Gunn his number one choice between the sticks prior to that fixture, with the City supporting shot-stopper impressing in several performances. That humiliating defeat to Leicester left Gunn omitted from the first-team plans at St Mary's.

Despite being one of the fall guys from that league equalling record defeat, HampshireLive journalist Tom Leach doesn't believe Gunn's legacy at Southampton will be the 9-0 loss.

"Southampton had that infamous 9-0 defeat to Leicester in October and we didn’t see Gunn again. He played a few cup games but was never seen in the Premier League again.

“It seemed like, not that he was blamed for it, not by any stretch of the imagination, but definitely Hasenhuttl saw something that night that he felt like he couldn’t put Angus back in," he said.

“I don’t think he’ll be remembered negatively for that 9-0, that was a team thing, just something that happened, definitely nothing on him.

“I think he’ll be remembered as the guy who wasn’t given his chance after that 9-0, more than anything, maybe a victim of that 9-0.

“And amongst Southampton supporters at the moment, judging the fan mood, I don’t feel like the fabase is entirely convinced by either Fraser Forster or Alex McCarthy.

“So it would only take three or four good games from Angus Gunn for them to be pointing at him and saying ‘why did we let him go?’.

“Hasenhuttl is looking for full-backs, wingers and a striker this summer, they’re the four areas that he is looking to target, and every time I put that in a story or tweet that out the response is always ‘why not a goalkeeper?’.

Angus Gunn signs for Norwich City Picture Norwich City/Matthew Usher - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

“So he could be seen as one that got away but that’s the same with any deal, the gamble with letting them go and that’s why you have to make sure that those performance clauses are in the deal so that if he does turn it on for Norwich then hopefully Southampton get to claim a few extra million for that.”

Gunn is expected to be Tim Krul's understudy initially, but the long-term plan is for the 25-year-old to establish himself as City's number one.

Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate are among those who are fans of the goalkeeper, with City bringing him back to his boyhood club in order to provide competition for Krul ahead of their Premier League campaign.

In goalkeeping terms, Gunn is still young and has plenty of his career ahead of him. Norwich will be hoping to extract the same qualities he displayed during an impressive year-long loan stint at the club in 2017/18.

For the former Framlingham Earl student, his ambitions will include breaking into an England set-up that, in the view of Leach, is short of goalkeeping talent.

“He’s still so young, still potentially 10 years left in him at a high level. So maybe Southampton should have bided their time with him but his journey was maybe a unique one, he never really had a fair chance to show what he did at Norwich.

“Big money that was spent on him, money that Southampton probably wouldn’t spend on a keeper now, but he had that good loan spell at Norwich and then had to wait until Hasenhuttl joined the club to then get his chance in the team.

“He came in and did really well. I remember he had a game against Chelsea when he was Man of the Match and pulled off five or six really good saves in the second half of a 0-0 draw, to save a point.

“There’s real scope there for a young English keeper to wrestle his way into that pack.

“I don’t think England have a real world-class goalkeeper and we talk about confidence, if he can find that confidence and a run of form, there’s probably five or six young English keepers between the age of 23 and 28 who could be looking to future tournaments and to be in that goalkeeping three.

“It’s a homecoming and there’s a lot of confident to take from just that, let alone what may follow.”

- Watch the full chat on Angus' City return with HampshireLive journalist Tom Leach above