Gunn Q&A: Angus in his own words on City move

Interview

Published: 5:00 PM June 23, 2021

Angus Gunn impressed on a season long loan spell at Norwich City. Now he is back - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Gunn dynasty continues with Angus’ return to the club from Southampton. The club's newest addition was quizzed by Norwich City’s media team after sealing his move.

Can you sum up, as someone who’s grown up in Norfolk as a Norwich City fan, how it feels to be back as a permanent member of the first team?

Angus: It’s a dream come true. When I came back on loan, that was something I really wanted to do but it wasn’t permanent.

Now, coming back as a permanent signing feels more real and I can’t wait to see a full Carrow Road, hopefully at the start of the season.

I can’t wait to see that atmosphere and be there for the first game of the season.

There’s plenty of competition for places in your position, which is going to help push everyone on isn’t it?

Angus: Watching from afar over the last few years, Tim’s done a great job and last time I was here Michael was here too, so I know him quite well.

We’re going to have a great working group with Ed (Wootten) and I’m really looking forward to the first day of pre-season and working really hard.

When did you first hear about the club’s interest in you and was the plan always to look for a move away from Southampton this summer?

Angus: There wasn’t really a plan. My old club wasn’t looking to have me back, so we had a few conversations over the past year and obviously I know a lot of the staff here, so I’m delighted to get the deal done and I’m really looking forward to coming back.

Q Having that sort of familiarity with people at the club already will help you going into pre-season?

A Angus: It will be a good thing for me. A lot of the lads who have come in over the last few years have done really well and I’ve seen them from afar.

Hopefully, I’ll get to know them better and it seems like a really good atmosphere around the club at the moment so I’m really looking forward to adding something to that.

Marco Stiepermann is one of the Norwich City players still at the club from Angus Gunn's first spell - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Q Off the pitch for you a lot has changed and you’re now a father! How has that changed your outlook on life and what you’re like as a person?

A Angus: It’s obviously the biggest thing that could have happened to me, so it’s definitely changed me for the better, if it has changed me. I just want to enjoy life with my daughter and bringing her up in Norwich will be really nice.

It will be a nice thing for me and my girlfriend to come back here and be a family together. I’m really looking forward to showing her Norfolk and hopefully she’ll enjoy it.

Q Dad, Bryan, is a massive legend at the club - what was his reaction when you first told him that you were coming back to Norwich City?

A Angus: I speak to him daily and he’s quite involved in my career. It was something we spoke about over the summer. Obviously, he’s delighted with it, and it means he can come back and have a few more golf sessions in Norfolk this year!

From my side, the main thing is to get settled and start pre-season well and make sure that we start as a team and hopefully stay up.

Q The squad has changed quite a bit since you were last here, but you know Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Onel Hernandez and Marco Stiepermann, so already having a bond with those guys is going to help you coming into pre-season, isn’t it?

A Angus: 100pc. There are a few guys at the Euros as well, so they’ll deservedly get a bit of extra time off and we’re all watching their progress over the summer.

I know a few of the lads and a lot of the staff as well so from my side it will be nice and hopefully, I’ll feel comfortable from the off.

Gunn fell out of favour at Southampton after his move from Manchester City for a reported £15m - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Q You’ve got some important Premier League experience over the last couple of seasons from your time at Southampton. Do you think that will help you to give some of the lads without that, some advice and guidance?

A Angus: I’ve been in that situation before. When I first went to Southampton, I had to bide my time and by the end of the season I thought I’d done a good job and helped them stay in the league.

Hopefully, there will be many more players coming in this summer. I want to add something to the group, make bonds with everyone and make sure we’re a strong team.