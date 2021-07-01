City announce Joma as new kit suppliers

Breaking

Published: 9:00 AM July 1, 2021 Updated: 9:06 AM July 1, 2021

Spanish company Joma has been announced as Norwich City's new kit supplier. - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City have announced that Spanish company Joma will be their new kit supplier for the 2021/22 season.

The Spanish sportswear brand will succeed Errea after their long-standing deal with the club came to an end earlier this week. Joma will provide the first-team, academy and women's kits for the upcoming season.

Joma are the leading sportswear company in Spain, and supply kits for over 300 professional sports sides, including Atalanta, Ukraine, Romania, Torino, Villarreal and Swansea City.

In a record-breaking sponsorship deal for the club, City's training and travel wear will also be supplied by the company. Lotus Cars will also feature on the shirts this season, after agreeing to become the club's sponsor after the controversial deal with Asian betting company BK8 was scrapped.

Joma have committed to undertaking work in the county alongside the Community Sports Foundation and other outreach initiatives around Norfolk.

Speaking about why City decided to choose Joma to supply their kits for next season over a range of other sportswear companies, head of commercial operations Sam Jeffery described them as meeting the club's key four criteria.

“This is a partnership we’ve been working on for a very long time and we’re delighted to be starting this new agreement with Joma.

“When we took the decision to survey the market, we met every supplier with four key objectives we wanted to achieve: complete creative control of design, an outstanding commercial agreement in line with our self-financed model, a brand with a firm track record within football, and a partner who wanted to support the wider Norfolk community.

"We met every brand and Joma were by a long way the standout – we’re thrilled to be working with them.

“Fans can expect exciting kit designs and a wide range of community activations across the region, with support for fans, local teams and the Community Sports Foundation.”

City's home kit for the new Premier League campaign, supplied by Joma and sponsored by Lotus, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Supporters have been given a glimpse of the new travel wear, which was shown in a promotional video released on social media containing a series of well-known City faces including Darren Huckerby, Adam Drury, Jeremy Goss, Alice Piper and Jake Humphrey.

The fresh partnership with City will see Joma representing clubs and national teams competing in every major league across the world and in international tournaments - including the Euros which are currently taking place.

General director of Joma Sport, Alberto Lopez, said: “The collaboration with a team such as Norwich City is very inspiring for us. We have already developed a strong working relationship in a short period of time, and I am convinced that, together, we will be even stronger.

“Joma is firmly committed to quality and design and now we will be fully focused on providing highest standards of service to Norwich City Football Club.”