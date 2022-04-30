Starting XIs
STARTING XIs: Aston Villa v City - McLean injured in warm-up
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Dean Smith was forced into a late change at Villa Park after midfielder Kenny McLean suffered an injury in the warm-up.
The City boss brought in Billy Gilmour as a direct replacement.
Smith recalled full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams for the game at his former club.
Dimitris Giannoulis had to be content with a place on the subs' bench, while there was no Christoph Zimmermann, ruled out by injury.
Sam Byram was given a role alongside Grant Hanley in the centre of defence, with Ben Gibson on the bench.
Keeper Tim Krul made his 150th appearance for the Canaries.
Former Canary Emi Buendia was named on the subs' bench for Villa, who made three changes from last weekend's draw with Leicester..
Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, 18, was given his full Villa debut with fit-again left-back Lucas Digne and centre-back Calum Chambers also included.
ASTON VILLA (4-3-2-1): Martinez, Digne, Mings, Chambers, Cash, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Watkins. Subs: Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Olsen, Chukwuemeka.
NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1): Krul, Williams, Hanley, Byram, Aarons, Normann, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Dowell, Pukki. Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Rupp, Placheta, Sorensen, Sargent, Giannoulis, Rowe, Tzolis.
REFEREE: John Brooks
