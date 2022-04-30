Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Aston Villa v City - McLean injured in warm-up

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:24 PM April 30, 2022
Updated: 2:56 PM April 30, 2022
Dean Smith was forced into a late change at Villa Park after midfielder Kenny McLean suffered an injury in the warm-up.

The City boss brought in Billy Gilmour as a direct replacement. 

Smith recalled full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams for the game at his former club.

Norwich City starting XI

Dimitris Giannoulis had to be content with a place on the subs' bench, while there was no Christoph Zimmermann, ruled out by injury.

Sam Byram was given a role alongside Grant Hanley in the centre of defence, with Ben Gibson on the bench.

Keeper Tim Krul made his 150th appearance for the Canaries.

Former Canary Emi Buendia was named on the subs' bench for Villa, who made three changes from last weekend's draw with Leicester..

Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, 18, was given his full Villa debut with fit-again left-back Lucas Digne and centre-back Calum Chambers also included.

Aston Villa starting line-up

- You can watch live reaction as the teams were confirmed in the video above

ASTON VILLA (4-3-2-1): Martinez, Digne, Mings, Chambers, Cash, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Watkins. Subs: Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Olsen, Chukwuemeka. 

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1): Krul, Williams, Hanley, Byram, Aarons, Normann, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Dowell, Pukki. Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Rupp, Placheta, Sorensen, Sargent, Giannoulis, Rowe, Tzolis. 

REFEREE: John Brooks

You can follow updates from Villa Park in our NCFC live blog on Pink Un+

Aston Villa vs Norwich City
