Argyle chief confirms Mumba interest

Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba looks to be heading to Plymouth on a season long loan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has confirmed he is in for Bali Mumba - with the Norwich City youngster set to seal a season long loan move to the League One club.

Mumba was part of Dean Smith's touring party in Germany last week but the 20-year-old full back now looks to be heading to Home Park.

Fellow development prospects Flynn Clarke and Saxon Earley tied up moves to League Two clubs Walsall and Stevenage respectively on Monday.

Mumba made 10 appearances for Peterborough on loan last season, but is now in Argyle's sights.

Schumacher revealed he plans to seal two loan deals before this weekend's friendly against Bristol City - and the Plymouth chief admits he is an admirer of Mumba.

"He's somebody who we really like, yeah," he said, quoted by Plymouth Live. "He's a player that we want and we are interested in so it could be him. You will find out in the next few days.

"We are quite lucky this year because we didn't have anyone leave really, so we are in good numbers. We are in good shape for our squad. Maybe another forward player as well could be on the agenda.

"We are quite confident that we are going to have two players in by Saturday, so that's great. That will add more quality, more strength in depth to the squad.

"We are pretty close to tying up them deals but I don't want to go into too many details. As you know, until it is signed on the dotted line and the medicals, and whatever, are all done then you don't really want to disclose names."

Plymouth finished seventh in League One last season but were in with a shot of the play-offs until the final day.

Smith made it clear after the club’s opening pre-season friendly win at Dereham he would look to trim the squad.

Przemyslaw Placheta joined Birmingham City on a season long loan last week. Fellow wide player Christos Tzolis is touted with a Carrow Road exit, with clubs on the continent exploring a potential loan move.

Akin Famewo moved on to Sheffield Wednesday, while Sebastian Soto is on trial at Barnsley and Josh Martin is another who is not part of Smith's plans, and attracting interest from lower down the pyramid.







