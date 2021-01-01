Barnsley skipper ruled out of City trip due to coronavirus

Breaking

Published: 10:58 AM January 1, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM January 1, 2021

Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt will not feature at Norwich City after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt and team mates Connor Chaplin, Brad Collins and George Miller will not be involved at Norwich City due to 'Covid-related' issues.

Tykes' boss Valerien Ismael confirmed the trio will be absent for Saturday's Championship trip to Carrow Road at his pre-match press call on Friday morning.

Valérien Ismaël confirms that all of Alex Mowatt, Conor Chaplin, Brad Collins and George Miller will be absent from tomorrow's game due to COVID-19 related issues. pic.twitter.com/4YTB7IyOF1 — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) January 1, 2021

Mowatt scored the winner in the midweek 2-1 victory at Rotherham United, but reports in South Yorkshire suggest he has returned a positive test result. Chaplin and Collins will not be involved as they have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

At this stage, the game is expected to go ahead. The Canaries have made no official announcement with head coach Daniel Farke set to face the media virtually from Colney on Friday afternoon to preview the club's first scheduled game of 2021.

Mowatt has been a driving force from central midfield in Barnsley's impressive first half of the campaign. The 25-year-old former Leeds trainee has scored four goals in 22 league appearances.



