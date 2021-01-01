PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Barnsley

Live

Norwich City youngster Daniel Barden was thrust into the Championship action with a second half senior league debut at QPR due to injuries to both Tim Krul and Michael McGovern - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship home game against Barnsley - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

The Tykes will be without four players - headlined by captain Alex Mowatt - due to Covid-19 related issues. Mowatt has tested positive for the virus, along with Brad Collins, with two other team mates now self-isolating.

Farke will give his reaction to the news, which was confirmed by Barnsley on Friday morning, although at this stage the game is expected to go ahead at Carrow Road.

In terms of City squad news, the fitness of Michael McGovern and Tim Krul will be the main topic. Krul has not featured since a thigh injury at Stoke in late-November. McGovern pulled up in the first half of the midweek 1-1 draw against QPR.

Teenage third choice Daniel Barden made his league debut for the club as a second half substitute.

Farke will be pressed for a fitness update on Lukas Rupp, who was absent again on Tuesday after complaining of continued pain in the hamstring area that has limited his festive impact to a brief cameo at Watford.

Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) was poised to return to team training in the second part of this week.

Marco Stiepermann has not featured since the 2-0 home win over Cardiff, as he tries to overcome issues relating to an ear infection which has affected his balance.

Farke will provide an update on those who were on duty against QPR, along with longer term absentees Onel Hernandez (adductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee).

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

