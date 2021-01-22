Live
PRESSER LIVE: Barnsley v Norwich City
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Barnsley - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.
City take a break from storming the Championship to target a place in the fifth round, and potentially a home tie against Premier League Chelsea, if the Blues get past Luton Town.
Farke is expected to shuffle his pack again with Teemu Pukki set to miss out as he gets another week to recover from a side strain.
Christoph Zimmermann (hip) has not featured since the third round home win over Coventry City, but Farke indicated prior to Wednesday's league win over Bristol City he could be back for this weekend.
Lukas Rupp and Josh Martin were unused substitutes against the Robins after bouts of flu, and will be pushing for action at Oakwell. Onel Hernandez and Kieran Dowell are two others in need of minutes following late cameos from the bench.
Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured in midweek.
Bali Mumba and Xavi Quintilla tested positive for coronavirus and have been in self-isolation for the past week.
Most Read
- 1 Soto's loan at Telstar ends as City close on work permit for USA striker
- 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Buendia 'talks' over summer Arsenal move
- 3 'Best team in the division' - Bristol boss hails City's stylish success
- 4 LOAN WATCH: Success for Heise and recognition for Adshead
- 5 Iwan Roberts: Hugill showed he truly belongs at Norwich City
- 6 Dowell hoping to make more happy FA Cup memories with Canaries
- 7 'We are looking to win the next game' - Barnsley boss on Norwich FA Cup visit
- 8 Patience a virtue for City striker after injury had threatened his Premier League pursuit
- 9 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Bristol City win
- 10 'I didn't know if I'd make it' - City academy product ends over 1,000 days of injury woe
Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis is unavailable until the club successfully obtain a work permit, with that expected to happen early next week.
Marco Stiepermann has been diagnosed with Epstein Barr virus. The attacking midfielder will only come back into Farke's thoughts once his immune system has fully recovered.
Sam Byram (hamstring) and Adam Idah (knee) remain sidelined, while Michael McGovern is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks following recent hamstring surgery.
Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans.
Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.
• Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 1:30pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against the Tykes throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com