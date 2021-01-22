PRESSER LIVE: Barnsley v Norwich City

Live

Published: 12:58 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM January 22, 2021

Christoph Zimmermann has not featured for Norwich City since a hip injury in the third round FA Cup win over Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Barnsley - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

City take a break from storming the Championship to target a place in the fifth round, and potentially a home tie against Premier League Chelsea, if the Blues get past Luton Town.

Farke is expected to shuffle his pack again with Teemu Pukki set to miss out as he gets another week to recover from a side strain.

Christoph Zimmermann (hip) has not featured since the third round home win over Coventry City, but Farke indicated prior to Wednesday's league win over Bristol City he could be back for this weekend.

Lukas Rupp and Josh Martin were unused substitutes against the Robins after bouts of flu, and will be pushing for action at Oakwell. Onel Hernandez and Kieran Dowell are two others in need of minutes following late cameos from the bench.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured in midweek.

Bali Mumba and Xavi Quintilla tested positive for coronavirus and have been in self-isolation for the past week.

Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis is unavailable until the club successfully obtain a work permit, with that expected to happen early next week.

Marco Stiepermann has been diagnosed with Epstein Barr virus. The attacking midfielder will only come back into Farke's thoughts once his immune system has fully recovered.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Adam Idah (knee) remain sidelined, while Michael McGovern is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks following recent hamstring surgery.

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

