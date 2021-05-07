PRESSER LIVE: Barnsley v City

Live

Published: 12:58 PM May 7, 2021

Teemu Pukki is injured for Norwich City's Championship finale at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game at Barnsley - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

The Canaries will be officially presented with the Football League trophy at Oakwell after sealing their title last weekend with an emphatic 4-1 win over Reading.

But the final day trip is also a chance to say farewell to Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic. The midfield duo will leave the club this summer at the end of their current deals.

Olly Skipp and Teemu Pukki are unavailable through injury. Skipp underwent surgery for a broken foot this week and is expected to be out for 12 weeks, while Pukki faces a race against time to lead Finland's charge at the Euros after suffering ankle ligament damage in the same title-clinching win against the Royals.

Farke will give his first reaction to all that news, plus provide a fitness update on the rest of the squad who were on duty last weekend. Dimitris Giannoulis comes into contention after serving a three-match ban for a red card against Bournemouth.

Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) will target pre-season comebacks. Sam Byram (hamstring) has been a longer term absentee.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

