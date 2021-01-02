Farke relaxed over Buendia transfer speculation after brilliant Barnsley winner

Published: 6:09 PM January 2, 2021

The secret is already out about Emi Buendia. But Daniel Farke is not worried his brilliant Barnsley match-winner whips up more hype around the Norwich City ace in the transfer window.

Buendia volleyed home Kenny McLean’s long pass to seal a 1-0 Championship win on the opening day of the January sales.

The 24-year-old has already been touted with Arsenal in recent days, and a seventh goal of the season is likely to produce fresh speculation about his future.

“He is a great character, totally focused and totally committed to us. He is under a long term contract so I expect we will keep him,” said Farke. “

“To score a wonder goal is a dream for a manager at any time. I believe he has scored wonder goals before this transfer window was open. I doubt any scout or manager will think differently after this goal or one scene. Everyone knows him and knows his quality.

“He has scored these type of goals for us before. He is our player, he is a key figure in our push to finish this season very well. I am pretty happy we have him and delighted he scored this quite important goal.

"I am delighted with his performance and his performances over the last few months.

"He has developed as a player and a person in terms of his attitude and his personality. He is still young but at 24 or 25 you are not the player of 18.”