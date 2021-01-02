Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Farke relaxed over Buendia transfer speculation after brilliant Barnsley winner

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:09 PM January 2, 2021   
Emi Buendia's sublime volley sealed Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Barnsley

Emi Buendia's sublime volley sealed Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The secret is already out about Emi Buendia. But Daniel Farke is not worried his brilliant Barnsley match-winner whips up more hype around the Norwich City ace in the transfer window. 

Buendia volleyed home Kenny McLean’s long pass to seal a 1-0 Championship win on the opening day of the January sales. 

The 24-year-old has already been touted with Arsenal in recent days, and a seventh goal of the season is likely to produce fresh speculation about his future. 

“He is a great character, totally focused and totally committed to us. He is under a long term contract so I expect we will keep him,” said Farke. “ 

“To score a wonder goal is a dream for a manager at any time. I believe he has scored wonder goals before this transfer window was open. I doubt any scout or manager will think differently after this goal or one scene. Everyone knows him and knows his quality.  

“He has scored these type of goals for us before. He is our player, he is a key figure in our push to finish this season very well. I am pretty happy we have him and delighted he scored this quite important goal.

"I am delighted with his performance and his performances over the last few months.

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: City return to winning ways against Barnsley
  2. 2 City in the market for a new keeper
  3. 3 'We were relegated and I was blamed for that' - Drmic's frustrations from the City shadows
  1. 4 Old pals' act on hold
  2. 5 City chief on Barnsley Covid call offs and 'circuit breaker' talk
  3. 6 PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Barnsley - Krul injury boost; McGovern ruled out for months
  4. 7 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-0 win against Barnsley
  5. 8 City hoping to avoid January dramas as transfer window opens
  6. 9 'If Tim tells me he is ready to go, he will start' - Farke roll call on City stars
  7. 10 Barnsley skipper ruled out of City trip due to coronavirus

"He has developed as a player and a person in terms of his attitude and his personality. He is still young but at 24 or 25 you are not the player of 18.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tykes boss confirms deal for City striker is 'close'

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Iwan Roberts: Christmas misses - and the night I slugged it out with Rob...

Iwan Roberts

person

Opinion

Norwich City and the loan system - no more Tweedledee and Tweedledum

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon

Video

Home comforts a thing of the past for City striker

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus