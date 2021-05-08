'You cannot ask for a better goodbye' - Farke salutes departing City duo

Video

Published: 4:15 PM May 8, 2021 Updated: 4:22 PM May 8, 2021

Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey signed off in style with a Championship trophy on their final Norwich City appearances - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic got the send off they deserved for Daniel Farke in Norwich City's trophy-sealing 2-2 Championship draw at Barnsley.

Tettey was captain for the day and shared the trophy lifting duties with Grant Hanley. That came after a fitting late substitution at Oakwell that prompted hugs from his team mates and a standing ovation from the coaching staff, substitutes, and backroom team.

Vrancic played the full 90 minutes for his last outing in green and yellow prior to their summer departures.

"Where do I start? It has been tough these last few days and today was very hard not to get emotional," said Farke. "The whole squad travelled to the team hotel and you had this feeling this was a special game.

"I was never that emotional when I finished my playing career or I left my other clubs, like Lippstadt and Dortmund, but I was unbelievably emotional before this game.

"On the way to our dressing room you could see pictures of Alex and Mario on the walls and the memories start to come back and straight before the game all the other players are hugging them.

"The last hug for their last mission.

"It was difficult to stay focused and I tried to pretend I was concentrated only on the game.

"But it was a surreal day. They created so many magic moments and memories. Legends and fantastic human beings. The first day Alex is not at the training ground will be strange.

"Now we have sent him to a well deserved rest by lifting the trophy. You cannot ask for a better goodbye, apart from the fact there were no fans there."

Barnsley's players formed a guard of honour as Tettey led out the champions, but City had to come from behind twice to earn a point against the battling play-off contenders.

"I am full of respect what Barnsley has done. Valerien is doing a fantastic job," said Farke, who revealed the Frenchman had congratulated him with a bottle of champagne. "They are an intense side, so difficult to play against. But they were classy and showed style.

"We are experienced and used to this moment but nevertheless when it is made official you have to be very proud.

"To call yourselves the best team in the league and to lift the trophy is special. It is the peak of a fantastic season.

"This was a difficult game but we finished unbeaten. Everyone is buzzing."

Farke managed to escape being doused in water at the final whistle, after being drenched the previous weekend when the title was confirmed with a big home win over Reading.

"I know it was Onel (Hernandez). I found this out since," joked Farke. "I hope he will stay disciplined. So far, so good. It seems like I have a chance to get back to Norwich more or less without any injuries."