Ton up Tim is wonderful for Farke

Published: 6:00 AM January 23, 2021

Tim Krul is in line to make his 100th Norwich City appearance in today's FA Cup tie at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul is poised to become Norwich City’s latest century maker, but Daniel Farke hopes there are many more milestones to come.

The Dutch international has been a revelation since arriving on a free transfer at the start of the 2018/19 Championship title-winning season.

Krul is now on for a repeat, with the Canaries setting a furious pace at the top. Add in a return to Holland’s starting line-up, following a Premier League season that saw him personally crowned the supporters' player of the year, and it is easy to see why Farke on Friday labelled it a marriage made in heaven.

The City head coach confirmed Krul will start Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie at Barnsley after a period blighted by injury and then being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I will definitely have to give him a distanced hug,” said Farke. “Tim is fantastic. We know there was some criticism very early on when he first joined, because he had been out so long and looked a bit rusty.

"But you could see him growing and he has gone down a fantastic road. His character and personality within the group from day one has been unbelievably important. With hard work, concentration and focus you can achieve big things.

“There is no doubt he is the best in this league and he was praised as one of the best in the Premier League last season. It is no coincidence he is fighting for the number one jersey for the Netherlands. A proper football nation. That says everything.

"I think he has a good chance to play in the Euros and I would totally back him. He is made for the big stage, the spotlight and he can handle the pressure.”

Bali Mumba is in the mix for Norwich City after returning to training after his period of self-isolation following coronavirus - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Krul has also been a huge figure in the development of defensive players such as Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis. Now it is understudy Daniel Barden reaping the benefits.

“Daniel probably deserves to play, because he has been fantastic for us, but it is important for Tim,” said the City chief. “Tim will play because he has been out so long and he needs minutes and he needs his rhythm.

"He didn’t have too much to do, in terms of Bristol (City) had no shots on target, but when you return back to the dressing room with a clean sheet then the performance of your keeper is always top class.

“Along with some big leaders in our dressing room he is so important to get that balance with the younger lads who need to develop. How Tim carries himself on the pitch and around the training ground, in terms of his body language, is so important for those younger players.

"I am so glad we have him. Credit to him he was willing to sign a new contract. Great work from Stuart (Webber) that we could find a solution. For both parties a perfect signing. It is just the first 100 games. I hope many more follow on now.”

Daniel Farke renews acquaintances with Barnsley rival and friend Valerien Ismael after his side's league win earlier this month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Farke will rotate his outfield resources but FA Cup progress remains important.

“You know how much I value the cup competitions,” he said. “We are aware this is a special season with many games and we won’t take any risks for what is our third game in seven days. We need to find the balance between the strongest line up we can put on the pitch and the need to rotate.

"We need to recover legs and bring some fresh energy and motivation onto the pitch. We have several players coming back from longer term injuries or illness.

"They were more or less the team of the month in December. They are always strong in their pressing. It was a tight game in the league and I expect they will go with it with their strongest line up."

Jordan Hugill is expected to lead the line again for Norwich City after his Bristol City brace and with Teemu Pukki again ruled out through injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited



